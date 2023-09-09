Schuylkill County commissioners approve truck for drug task force

Sep. 8—POTTSVILLE — The Schuylkill County commissioners unanimously approved the $22,499 purchase of a 2013 pickup truck for the drug task force with funds from its forfeiture account.

Purchases by the task force do not typically come before the commissioners; however, District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake, who attended the board's weekly meeting Wednesday evening, brought the truck purchase before the board "out of an abundance of caution" after Commissioner George F. Halcovage Jr. asked why it was on the agenda.

An employee in the district attorney's office is selling the vehicle, which O'Pake said is priced lower than quotes from two other entities for a similar model.

Solicitor Alvin B. Marshall said if the pickup truck is going to be owned by the county, commissioners should vote on it.

Jeffrey J. Dunkel, a frequent critic of the commissioners, was critical of O'Pake, who is seeking reelection, over comments he made at the Democratic Party picnic Aug. 27 at Tuscarora State Park in which he was discussing a recent drug bust and also said that a half-million in cash his department seized from drug dealers had been distributed to county police departments to fight drugs.

Dunkel's comments were based on a Republican Herald article that inaccurately reported O'Pake's comments about the distribution of the $500,000. The newspaper was never contacted about the accuracy of the story, and the district attorney said Friday he was only recently made aware of what was written.

He clarified Friday that the $500,000 he mentioned has been seized from drug dealers over the years he's been in office, not from one drug raid. It is kept in a forfeiture account, and can only be used to fight the war on drugs. O'Pake said the funds can be utilized for surveillance, drug buys by undercover police and overtime for officers involved in investigating illegal drug activities.

Local police departments, he said, can and have applied for reimbursement from the forfeiture fund through the district attorney's office for activities conducted via the Schuylkill County Drug Task Force.

Distribution of funds seized in drug busts is overseen by O'Pake, who said the amount fluctuates over time.

'Served us well'

The commissioners commended retiring Emergency Management Agency Coordinator John Matz after 19 years with the county.

"Great man. Great leader," Chairman Barron L. "Boots" Hetherington said.

"He served us well," Commissioner Gary J. Hess said.

Halcovage also thanked Matz for his service and devotion to the county. His final day was Friday, two days after the meeting.

New tower tests well

Halcovage and Hetherington also talked about the new 250-foot-tall communications tower in Hegins Twp. The closest tower previously was on Keffers Mountain about 9 miles away, and first responders sometimes encountered gaps in coverage.

The tower was turned on for testing Aug. 30, Hetherington said, and no dead spots were detected. Preparation work could be finished this week, he said.

American Rescue Plan Act funds were used to pay for the $3.7 million project, which on-site includes $1,735,980 for the tower, a concrete shelter where the communications equipment is stored and a propane generator for backup power.

Also, Motorola Solutions Inc., Schaumburg, Illinois, was paid $889,351 to supply and install equipment for seven radio frequency channels and a tone — and-voice paging channel as part of the project.

And, Nokia of America Corp., Dallas, Texas, installed the technology used for the microwave frequency, providing a second connection if the primary one becomes inoperable, at a cost of $1,099,674.64.

Contact the writer: amarchiano@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6023