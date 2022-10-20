Schuylkill County District Attorney's Office applies for gun violence grant

Oct. 20—The Schuylkill County District Attorney's Office has applied for a $189,441 two-year grant that would be used to help investigate gun crimes in the county.

"Since I've been in office in 2018, I've seen seen a marked increase in crimes committed with guns," District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake said Wednesday. "There are people that are possessing guns that have felonies on their records that prohibit them from possessing a gun.

"There are people who are possessing guns without proper licenses, and the violent natures of crimes committed with guns is very concerning to me."

First Assistant District Attorney Michael J. Stine said he applied for the Gun Violence Investigation and Prosecution Grant on Oct. 13 through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

In compiling the application, Stine said that he had research information from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts that showed Schuylkill County criminal weapons cases jumped 23% from 2011 to 2020.

Statewide, the average increase was 9%, Stine said.

Further information was not provided.

At least $5 million of $50 million in federal COVID-19 relief money allocated by the 2022-23 state budget is reserved for county district attorney offices and law enforcement agencies in rural communities.

"I think it's a strong grant application," Stine said.

The office likely will learn by early December if the application was approved, he said.

If the grant is approved, the money would go toward a full-time detective to investigate gun crimes, a vehicle lease and supplies for the position.

About 80% of the nearly $190,000 grant would be for the detective's salary and benefits.

A two-year lease for a 2023 Ford Interceptor SUV would be around $26,700, while the supplies, including a computer and other items, would account for the rest of the grant.

O'Pake said the detective would "be dedicated solely to investigating crimes involving guns, assisting municipal police departments in investigating crimes involving guns and assisting in the prosecution of those crimes."

Stine had the assistance of a grant writer hired by the DA's office to apply for the funding, which can be used to pay for personnel, technology and other efforts related to addressing crimes involving firearms.

O'Pake said that if the full amount of the grant request is not approved, he would examine his budget for funding.

If he can't find the money there, he plans to ask the county commissioners for funding.

"I'm confident that we are going to get something," O'Pake said.

