Schuylkill County employee under investigation found dead

Dec. 23—A county employee under investigation by police and the state attorney general's office for possible crimes against a minor was found dead in his Minersville home Thursday, according to Schuylkill County Coroner David J. Moylan III.

Moylan said the investigation is ongoing and that he would not discuss the potential cause or manner of death.

He said there is no danger to the public.

At Wednesday's commissioners meeting, Human Resources Director Andrea L. Whelan informed the commissioners that the employee had retired effective Dec. 2. The retirement was an informational item on the meeting agenda and did not require any action by the commissioners.

The Republican Herald had not identified the employee because he had not been charged.

An investigation of the employee was launched in early December after a Luzerne County resident who exposes online sex predators provided information to police about the employee. Musa M. Harris, popularly known as "The Luzerne County Predator Catcher," poses as a minor in online chatrooms, engaging adults in conversations where they solicit illegal sexual activities.

Harris then arranges to meet his targets for sexual activities, but instead confronts them, recording and publishing the conversation online.

That's what happened in this case, according to a video Musa posted online.

Authorities found his information serious enough to ask the courts for a search warrant, which led to the confiscation of various computer devices from the employee's home.

Contacted Thursday, Harris said he was told about the death by his supporters.

"I didn't want that to happen. That's not justice to me," he said. "I feel bad for the family and their losing a family member."

Musa said the death is not going to change what he does.

"I do this to make parents and guardians aware this could be their next-door neighbor," he said.