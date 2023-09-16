Schuylkill County jury finds man guilty of assault corrections officer

Sep. 15—POTTSVILLE — A Schuylkill County jury found a homeless man guilty of assaulting a corrections officer at the county prison on April 21.

Brad A. Eiler, 41, whose last-known address was in Pottsville, was convicted Tuesday of felony aggravated assault; and misdemeanor simple assault.

Judge Christopher W. Hobbs ordered a presentence investigation.

Pottsville police Patrolman Brian Tran said police were called to the prison about 10 a.m. that day.

The victim, Cody Valentine, told police that he and another guard, Erik Miranda, were doing bed checks and noticed Eiler had flooded his cell by misusing a toilet.

Valentine said that he and Miranda ordered Eiler to clean the cell, but the man refused.

As the guards entered the cell, Eiler began yelling and charged at Miranda, who was able to hit him, pushing him back.

Valentine said that Eiler then charged at him and a scuffle ensued, during which they went outside of the cell.

Tran said Valentine reported that Eiler ended up on the floor and that he was able to get on top of him. Eiler then punched Valentine in the face, Tran said.

Eiler was eventually subdued and handcuffed.

Tran said that he saw a cut on Valentine's right cheek and swelling from the assault.

At trial, the state was represented by Assistant District Attorney Andrew T. Bench. Andrea L. Thompson, chief public defender, represented Eiler.

