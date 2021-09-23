Schuylkill County man arrested in Berks road rage case

Sep. 22—A Schuylkill County man was arrested Wednesday on charges of trying to run down a family that he believed took his parking space at the Walmart store in northern Berks County.

Thomas Hablett, 53, Schuylkill Haven, was arrested at his residence and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a weapon, aggravated assault with a victim under 18, and related offenses, according to Tilden Township police.

The incident occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 1 at the Tilden Walmart, 1800 Tilden Ridge Drive.

Police gave this account:

Hablett became upset that another vehicle pulled into a parking space he was seeking. He circled the parking lot and waited for the family — a man, his girlfriend and their 3-year-old child — to get out of their vehicle.

When the family stepped into the crosswalk to walk into the store, Hablett drove at the family.

An adult holding the 3-year-old had to step back to avoid being hit.

Hablett got out and yelled at the family for taking his parking spot.

Once the family went inside the store, Hablett drove to the family's car and vandalized it, then got back in his vehicle and left the scene.

When interviewed by township and state police, Hablett said that someone stole his parking space, and that he confronted the person who did that by yelling at them and then drove off.

Hablett was also charged with simple assault, simple assault with menacing, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, reckless driving, careless driving and other traffic offenses.

On Sept. 13, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Kim L. Bagenstose and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.