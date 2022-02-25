Schuylkill County man charged with raping juvenile, police say

Feb. 25—WINDBER, Pa. — A Schuylkill County man faces sexual assault charges in Somerset County, accused of impregnating a 14-year-old Windber girl, authorities said.

Windber police charged Adonia Emmanuel Jackson, 20, of Frackville, with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

According to a complaint affidavit, Jackson allegedly began a relationship with the girl when she was 12 years old. Subsequent encounters were made at Stadium Terrace Apartments in Windber between June and August 2020, resulting in a pregnancy.

Police recovered letters written to the girl in which Jackson made several references to being the child's father, the affidavit said.

Cambria County Children & Youth Services requested a copy of DNA test results that reportedly determined that Jackson is the child's biological father, the affidavit said.

Jackson fled from police, but has since been incarcerated, the affidavit said, awaiting arraignment.

Criminal charges were filed before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.