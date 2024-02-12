Schuylkill County man dies after electric bike crash

SOUTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man has died after crashing his electric bicycle in Schuylkill County.

Officials said crews were called to the area of Woodland Drive and Meadow Drive, South Manheim Township, for the report of a bicycle accident on February 3 around 5:20 p.m.

Coroner Daniel A. Buglio says the bicyclist, now identified as 59-year-old Todd B. Cain from South Manheim Township, was riding his electric bicycle when he lost control of the bike and crashed.

Cain was transported to the hospital where he died six days later.

The coroner said Pennsylvania State Police are investigating this incident along with the coroner’s office.

