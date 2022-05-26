Schuylkill County man to stand trial in Somerset County, accused of raping juvenile girl, police say

Patrick Buchnowski, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
·1 min read

May 26—WINDBER, Pa. — A Schuylkill County man will appear in Somerset County court, accused of impregnating a 14-year-old Windber girl, authorities said.

Windber police charged Adonia Emmanuel Jackson, 20, of Frackville, with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

According to a complaint affidavit, Jackson allegedly began a relationship with the girl when she was 12 years old. Subsequent encounters were made at Stadium Terrace Apartments in Windber between June and August 2020, resulting in a pregnancy.

Police recovered letters written to the girl in which Jackson made several references to being the child's father, the affidavit said.

Cambria County Children & Youth Services requested a copy of DNA test results that reportedly determined that Jackson is the child's biological father, the affidavit said.

Jackson waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge William Seger, of Windber. Jackson was returned to the Somerset County Jail where he is being held on $25,000.

