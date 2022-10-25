Schuylkill County participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for 17th time

Oct. 25—Schuylkill County is once again participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

This is the 17th time the county has taken part, Sheriff Joseph G. Groody said.

The collection runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at various police departments and other sites in the county.

"It's a great program," Groody said last week.

No questions will be asked of those dropping off the medications.

Groody said the program "aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications."

He added that he will continue the program in the county as long as he is sheriff.

Minersville Police Chief Michael Combs also said the take back program is great. His department has a permanent drop box at the Minersville Police Station.

"Anyone can come here," he said.

The drugs, after being dropped off in Minersville, are taken to the sheriff's office in the Schuylkill County Courthouse. Unwanted, expired or unused medications also are accepted at the courthouse during normal business hours.

There are drop boxes at the security entrance and outside the sheriff's office.

Whether taking part in the take back event Saturday or visiting the permanent boxes, people should remove any identifying information from the drug containers.

Items such as cough syrup should remain sealed in their original containers.

Items not accepted are glass containers, intravenous solutions, injectables, syringes and illegal substances such as marijuana and methamphetamines.

"If someone drops off medical marijuana, we will take it," Groody said.

Local drop-off locations available for the event are:

—Ashland Police Department, 401 S. 18th St.

—Butler Twp. Police Department, 211 Broad St., Fountain Springs.

—Cass Twp. Police Department, 1209 Valley Road, Duncott.

—Coaldale Police Department, 221 Third St.

—Frackville Police Department, 42 S. Center St.

—Hegins Twp. Police Department, 417 Gap St., Valley View.

—Mahanoy City Police Department, 239 E. Pine St.

—Minersville Police Department, 15 N. Delaware Ave.

—Orwigsburg Police Department, 209 N. Warren St.

—Palo Alto Police Department, 142 E. Bacon St.

—Pine Grove Police Department, 1 Snyder Ave.

—Port Carbon Police Department, 90 Washington St.

—Rush Twp. Police Department, 104 Mahanoy Ave., Hometown.

—Saint Clair Police Department, 24 N. Second St.

—St. Luke's Hospital-Miners Campus, 360 W. Ruddle St., Coaldale.

—Schuylkill County Courthouse (security entrance), 401 N Second St., Pottsville.

—Schuylkill Haven Police Department, 220 Parkway.

—Shenandoah Police Department, 15 W. Washington St.

—Tamaqua Police Department, E. 320 Broad St.

—West Penn Twp. Police, 5 Municipal Road, South Tamaqua.

—West Mahanoy Twp. Police Department, 190 Pennsylvania Ave., Shenandoah Heights.

