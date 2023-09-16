Schuylkill County's grant-funded gun violence detective details plans

Sep. 15—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County's new gun violence detective is "looking forward to doing my job and getting some guns off the streets."

Ronald Kazakavage, 53, of Rush Twp., hired in July through a gun violence grant received by the county, has extensive law enforcement credentials, including work as a state police trooper with the forensic services unit, bureau of emergency and special operations tactical division and highway patrol units.

He is still mostly doing administrative work, but will coordinate with schools and law enforcement personnel about how he can assist them. Local law enforcement will be trained to look for signs of people with guns and the possibility of buying and selling them.

"I know part of my job is to go to the schools if there is any problems and issues with the children mentioning guns or any kind of gun violence threats," Kazakavage said, adding that not every school has police or school resource officers.

District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake said having a detective focused on guns is itself a new weapon in fighting the increasing surge in county criminal weapons cases.

"This is helping out every municipality in Schuylkill County," he said, noting the goal is to "improve investigation and prosecution to reduce preventable firearm injuries and deaths and reduce violence crime involving guns."

A first for the county, the two-year $189,441 Gun Violence Investigation & Prosecution Grant will pay for the detective's salary and benefits, a 2023 Ford Interceptor SUV and supplies, including a computer.

Guns and drugs 'hand in hand'

O'Pake said the spike in the use of guns to commit crimes is concerning.

Data from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts showed that county criminal weapons cases jumped 23% from 2011 to 2020. The state average increase was 9%, First Assistant District Attorney Michael J. Stine said previously.

"When you find drugs, you find guns," O'Pake said.

"Guns and drugs just go hand in hand," Kazakavage added.

O'Pake said he is concerned about ghost guns being used to commit crimes, though he doesn't have proof of any having been used yet.

"Sooner or later, we are going to find ghost guns," he said.

Ghost guns have no serial number and isn't traceable. They can be bought as kits online and assembled by the buyer.

The website bradyunited.org says the kits have all components needed to build a functional weapon.

The district attorney said he has received calls and emails about residents being worried that their right to own guns will be taken away.

"This gun violence grant is aimed at violence — gun violence," O'Pake said. "It is in no way intended to infringe upon the rights of individuals to keep and bear arms."

