Schuylkill County's Groody to head state sheriffs' association

Jul. 9—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County Sheriff Joseph G. Groody will be sworn in next week as president of the Pennsylvania Sheriffs' Association, the first sheriff from Schuylkill County to hold the position.

The ceremony will take place at the association's annual conference July 16 at the Valley Forge Casino and Resort, Valley Forge, in the presence of family, deputies, staff members and friends.

"When I first joined I never thought of holding an office, let alone becoming president," Groody said from his office at the courthouse Thursday morning. "This is an honor; it's definitely an honor."

Groody was appointed sheriff in 2007 and was elected to his first term two years later. He has 43 years of experience in law enforcement.

Groody has served as chaplain of the sheriffs association for 13 years and has also been a trustee, director on the executive board, second vice president and first vice president.

Groody is the 55th sheriff in Schuylkill County. The first was William Green, who took office in 1811.

According to the association, the office of sheriff as a county official in colonial North America was recorded from the 1660s. The sheriff is most often an elected county official who serves as the chief civilian law enforcement officer of his or her jurisdiction. Sheriffs enforce court orders and mandates and may perform duties such as evictions, seizing property pursuant to court orders and serving warrants and legal papers.

In some counties where urban areas have their own police departments, a sheriff may be restricted to civil procedure enforcement duties, while in other counties the sheriff may serve as the principal police force.

A sheriff also administers the county jails and is responsible for court security functions.

Groody said he is looking forward to continuing his work with sheriffs from the 66 other counties in Pennsylvania. He said he will apply the same hard work to those duties as he does at the county level, where the office "strives to help improve and augment law enforcement in this county."