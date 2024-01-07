Schuylkill Haven man charged in domestic assault

Jan. 6—A Schuylkill Haven man faces strangulation and assault charges stemming from a domestic altercation early Jan. 1.

Michael J. Yurkonis, 31, of the 100 block of Paxson Avenue was charged by borough Patrolman Preston V. Gehring.

Gehring said he was dispatched to the home around 12:30 a.m. and met the victim, who had a bloody lip and broken glasses.

The victim said she was assaulted following an argument.

Gehring said Yurkonis, who appeared intoxicated, told police the victim would not let him leave and that he suffered injuries at her hands.

Yurkonis faces a felony charge of strangulation, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. He is free on $25,000 bail.