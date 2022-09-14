Schuylkill Haven man waives hearing on sex video charges; has arson case hearing next week

Sep. 14—ORWIGSBURG — A Schuylkill Haven man charged with sending a sexually explicit video he made with a woman to her daughter earlier this year waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Kyle Shultz, 40, of 10 W. Penn St., was scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Andrew J. Serina.

Shultz faced charges of one felony count of disseminating sexually explicit materials with a minor; and three misdemeanor counts each of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image and selling obscene or sexual materials.

Schuylkill Haven police Patrolman Gregory Meisner charged Shultz with the incident on July 26, two weeks after Shultz allegedly set fire to an unoccupied home in the borough.

Meisner said Shultz shot a video of himself and a woman performing a sex act and then sent the video to the woman's daughter via Facebook.

The video was also sent to another woman on her Facebook account.

Meisner said that when he interviewed the woman who was in the video, she was upset and said she did not give Shultz permission to post the video online via Facebook.

Shultz is also facing a preliminary hearing on charges that he set a fire that destroyed a home in Schuylkill Haven during the early morning hours of July 13.

That hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday before Serina in his Orwigsburg courtroom.

In that case, Meisner charged Shultz with two felony counts of arson-danger of death or bodily injury; one felony count each of arson-intent to destroy an unoccupied building, reckless burning or exploding and risking a catastrophe; and three felony counts of criminal mischief.

Shultz also faces seven misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person; two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief; and one misdemeanor count of theft.

Meisner charged Shultz with setting a fire at an unoccupied home at 51 Grant St. around 12:50 a.m. The blaze destroyed the single home and also damaged the home at 55 Grant St. and two vehicles.

A subsequent investigation by borough fire officials and state police fire marshal Trooper John F. Burns of the Frackville station determined the fire originated on the sun porch of 51 Grant St.

Shultz remains in Schuylkill County Prison on $250,000 straight cash bail stemming from the arson case.