Schuylkill IU29 student who police say brought weapon to school waives hearing

Aug. 4—PORT CARBON — A student at the Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29 in Norwegian Twp. charged with bringing a kitchen knife to the school waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Cody Daka, 19, of 7 Malones Road, Butler Twp., was arrested by state police Trooper Nathaniel Edmonds of the Schuylkill Haven station and charged with one count of possession of a weapon on school property.

He told authorities that he brought the knife to school after being denigrated online, according to police.

Daka waived his right to a hearing before Magisterial District Judge David A. Plachko and will now have to answer to the charges in Schuylkill County Court, where he can plead guilty or enter a not guilty plea and request a trial.

Edmonds charged Daka after an incident at the school at 17 Maple Ave. around 9:55 a.m. May 10.

The trooper said that he was called to the school and spoke to a staff member, who reported that teacher Jamie Kuehn said one of his students, Daka, had brought a kitchen knife into school.

The staff member said the teacher was able to take the knife from Daka and that Daka would be suspended.

Edmonds said he then spoke with Kuehn, who said he saw Daka lying on the floor, and walked over to see what Daka was doing when he spotted the knife sticking out of one of Daka's front pockets.

Kuehn said he immediately reached down and retrieved the knife without incident.

When interviewed, Daka said he brought the knife to school because he was being "trash-talked online," according to Edmonds.

Daka reported that multiple people were denigrating him online and that he did not know who they were, if they were students at the school, or if they were going to come after him, Edmonds said.

Edmonds said that Daka went on to to tell him that he would never use the knife on anyone and was only going to display the weapon in hopes of scaring off any assailants.