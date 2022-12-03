Schuylkill man arrested after firing at troopers during standoff, officials say

Dec. 2—A Schuylkill County man was arrested Thursday following a standoff during which he shot at troopers and struck an armored state police vehicle, troopers said.

The 62-year-old man, whose name was not released by state police, was taken into custody following the incident at his residence in the 400 block of Rausch's Road in West Brunswick Township, troopers said.

The man was injured while being arrested and was being treated at an area hospital Friday, troopers said.

He was not shot, troopers said, and no one else was hurt.

Troopers gave this account:

Troopers were called to the property for a disturbance Thursday about 3 p.m. The man had barricaded himself inside his home.

When troopers arrived, the man pointed a gun at troopers and refused multiple commands to surrender.

A state police Special Emergency Response Team arrived, and while it was trying to communicate with the man, he fired in the area of several troopers, hitting a SERT armored vehicle.

The man was taken into custody, and that is when he was injured.

Troopers said the investigation continues.