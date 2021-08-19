Schwab Boosts Staff Pay by 5%, Delays Office Return to January

(Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. said it will increase employee pay by 5% and push back its return-to-office plans as the Covid-19 delta variant spreads across the U.S.

“This increase is a way to reward our talented employees for their contributions and their relentless commitment to see the world through clients’ eyes, even during the most challenging times,” Chief Executive Officer Walt Bettinger said in in a statement Thursday.

The brokerage, based in Westlake, Texas, is delaying its return-to-office plans to January at the earliest, according to the statement.

