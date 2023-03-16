Schwab Clients Pull $8.8 Billion From Prime Funds in Three Days

Silla Brush
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. was hit with $8.8 billion in net outflows from its prime money market funds this week as investors scrutinized the brokerage’s resilience amid questions about the health of the wider financial industry.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Clients pulled money from two Schwab Value Advantage Money funds, which had a combined $195 billion of assets as of March 15, representing the largest redemptions in at least six months, according to company data compiled by Bloomberg. The data cover the three days through March 15.

The outflows started after a weekend in which Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed, and investors scrambled to assess firms including First Republic Bank and PacWest Bancorp. Schwab’s banking unit had $14 billion in unrealized losses in its portfolio of held-to-maturity assets at the end of 2022, leading company executives to seek to reassure investors this week that it has sufficient liquidity to overcome market volatility.

Schwab’s money market funds are stress-tested for their exposure to interest rate changes and have daily and weekly liquidity levels above regulatory requirements, according to Mike Peterson, a company spokesman. The company’s prime funds have seen significant growth in assets over the last year, he said.

“In a rising interest rate environment, we had clients taking advantage of fast-rising yields and now with market volatility, as we would expect, clients are seeking the relative safety of government funds,” Peterson said in an email.

Schwab’s shares traded as low as $45 on March 13, their lowest intraday price in more than two years. They are down about 24% since March 8, when depositors fled Silicon Valley Bank and questions mounted about the wider financial system. The stock fell 2.8% to $57.88 in regular New York trading Thursday.

The Schwab funds are among the largest prime money funds in the US, a product that typically invests in securities issued by financial institutions and non-financial companies. Prime funds are a source of capital for many of the world’s largest financial institutions, and the Schwab funds held certificates of deposit from Deutsche Bank AG and Truist Bank as well as commercial paper issued by units of Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp., according to fund documents.

Prime funds differ from government and Treasury money market funds, which have grown in popularity since the financial crisis of 2008 and since the market rout at the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

Investors have rushed into Treasury and government money market funds in the last week, pushing combined money fund assets to a record $5.39 trillion as of March 15, according to Crane Data, a firm that specializes in monitoring the industry. More than $100 billion has flowed into money funds in the last week, according to the firm.

Schwab’s own government and Treasury funds had inflows in each of the three days while its prime funds had outflows, according to the company data.

“We are experiencing inflows across the board, generally into all of our liquidity products,” Deborah Cunningham, chief investment officer for global liquidity markets at Federated Hermes Inc., said in an email. “It seems to be coming from bank deposit products more than anything else.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Charles Schwab Insiders Loaded Up on Shares

    With bank stocks fluctuating wildly this week after Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger and other insiders bought the dip, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Charles Schwab stock (ticker: SCHW) is down about 28% over the past month. Amid the stock’s turmoil on Monday, Bettinger and founder Charles Schwab published a statement to reassure investors.

  • Ex-Goldman Banker Says $35 Million US Demand Is Unconstitutional

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Roger Ng, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week for his role in the 1MDB fraud, is claiming he can’t meet US prosecutors’ demand that he also pay $35 million because the Malaysian government already took all of his money.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000The 10 Top US Citie

  • US Taps Wall Street Banks in Show of Unity for Rattled Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- US authorities said a deal by the nation’s biggest lenders to deposit $30 billion with First Republic Bank demonstrated the resilience of the nation’s banking system, seeking to reinforce a message that the sector is on firm footing and united in its efforts. Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000The 10 Top US Cities Where a $1

  • Where Investors Are Parking Their Cash Now

    Investors often park cash in money-market funds after year-end tax-loss harvesting or portfolio rebalancing. But the current rush of inflows likely underscores their worries.

  • Australia 'closely monitoring' global financial turmoil -treasurer

    Australia is closely monitoring the current global financial turmoil, including the situation at Swiss lender Credit Suisse and some banks in the United States, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Friday. "Whether it's Silicon Valley Bank and the steps taken by the American authorities, whether it's Credit Suisse ... we're monitoring it very, very closely," Chalmers told ABC Radio. Large U.S. banks injected $30 billion into First Republic Bank on Thursday, swooping in to rescue the lender caught up in a widening crisis triggered by the collapse of two other mid-size U.S. lenders over the past week.

  • Asia Stocks Poised to Follow US Bank-Rescue Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian equities are set to climb after a rescue package for First Republic Bank sparked a rebound in US shares. Treasuries fell after the European Central Bank delivered a rate hike that added to bets the US central bank will also raise next week.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000The 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary

  • ECB pushes through 50 bps rate hike despite market turmoil

    The European Central Bank pushed through another big increase in interest rates on Thursday, sticking to its inflation fight despite turmoil in financial markets that has raised fears about a global banking crisis. The ECB raised its three policy rates by 50 basis points in its sixth consecutive rate hike and said future moves will depend on incoming data. "The elevated level of uncertainty reinforces the importance of a data-dependent approach to the Governing Council’s policy rate decisions, which will be determined by its assessment of the inflation outlook," the ECB said.

  • Ukraine’s Armed Forces sets out what weapons it needs to defeat Russia

    Ukraine’s Armed Forces know exactly what they need in order to beat back Russia’s brutal war of aggression – and now they want everyone to know, too, Military Media Center wrote on Telegram on March 15.

  • VC group calls for return to Silicon Valley Bank amid FDIC control

    A group of Silicon Valley firms led by Hemant Taneja, managing director of Palo Alto-based General Catalyst, posted a plea on social media for the startups they support to place at least half of their capital in Silicon Valley Bridge Bank.

  • The 5 best tech deals you can find today — Apple, Amazon, Tozo and more are up to 50% off

    Snap up a bestselling smart watch at an $80 discount, an Echo Dot for just $20 (it's half off) and a laptop for an incredible 75% off.

  • Repsol Scraps Bid to Ship Canadian Gas to Europe, Citing Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Spanish energy firm Repsol SA has abandoned the idea of expanding a liquefied natural gas terminal on Canada’s east coast, saying the cost of shipping gas there is too high.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000The 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestNew Fed Bank Backstop Has Scope to Inject as Much as $2

  • ‘High proportion’ of startups may fold by year’s end following Silicon Valley Bank failure, Morgan Stanley says

    Many startups may not make it to 2024 despite the lifeline provided by U.S. regulators after Silicon Valley Bank failed, Morgan Stanley said Thursday.

  • Goldman Sachs bought the SVB bonds whose $1.8 billion loss set off the startup lender's meltdown

    The huge losses experienced by Silicon Valley Bank on its bond fire sale sparked the lender's meltdown, marking the biggest bank failure since 2008.

  • 3M ‘hasn’t done anything wrong’ in Combat Arms earplugs case, CFO says

    3M CFO Monish Patolawala doesn't believe the company has done anything wrong in the Combat Arms earplugs case, but the stock keeps falling toward a 10-year low.

  • China removes Blizzard's Hearthstone from Hangzhou Asian Games after collapse of US publisher's licensing deal with NetEase

    Blizzard Entertainment's popular video game Hearthstone has been removed from the list of titles set to debut as an esports medal event at this year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, organisers announced on Thursday. The decision comes four months after the US video games publisher announced an end to its 14-year licensing agreement with NetEase, China's second-largest video gaming company. The move has led to the closure of servers for seven Blizzard titles - including World of Warc

  • Former Wells Fargo Executive Headed to Prison

    Wells Fargo's former head of retail banking agrees to plead guilty to a criminal charge of obstructing a bank examination.

  • Fed likely to follow ECB’s playbook and hike interest rates next week

    The European Central Bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Thursday. Will the Federal Reserve follow suit?

  • Mark Wahlberg Got His Hands on the Tiffany & Co. Nikes — See How He Laced Them Up

    The "Departed" star showed off the sold-out Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1s on Instagram.

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried transferred $2.2 billion to his personal account from parts of his crypto empire, new bosses say

    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and 5 of his inner circle pocketed $3.2 billion in total, mainly from Alameda Research, according to a new bankruptcy filing.

  • Home values in much of SLO County have fallen. Interactive map shows where and by how much

    The median home value has fallen in most ZIP codes since the spring 2022 peak.