Schwab’s Kathy Jones Sees ‘Mini Bond Bear-Market’ as Yields Near Peak

Schwab’s Kathy Jones Sees ‘Mini Bond Bear-Market’ as Yields Near Peak
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John McCorry, Tom Keene and Garfield Reynolds
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kathy Jones

(Bloomberg) -- After the inexorable surge of Treasury yields this year, investors are weighing how much of the damage from anticipating Federal Reserve rate hikes has already been done.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Even if Treasuries are in a “mini bond bear-market” -- as suggested by Charles Schwab’s Kathy Jones -- there’s a sense among some that it may not last much longer. The firm’s chief fixed-income strategist advises investors to add a bit of duration because the market has gone a long way already and financial conditions are starting to tighten a little bit.

“It’s very unusual to get drawdowns in excess of 2% or 3% in the bond market,” Jones told Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance Tuesday. “When you’re down 5%, it probably qualifies as a bond bear market.”

A Bloomberg gauge of Treasuries has fallen about 7% from a 2020 peak, pummeled by expectations of a faster-than-expected withdrawal of Fed stimulus. The benchmark 10-year yield has climbed to just under 2% -- its highest in more than two years -- and some commentators have even called for a move toward 3% as the Fed tightens policy to fight red-hot inflation.

Value Trade

But shorter-dated Treasuries already offer value, even though central banks will raise rates over the course of this year, according to Jamieson Coote Pty in Singapore. The bond fund manager sees 10-year Treasuries as a buy should yields climb past 2.2%.

“If you buy now at current levels and yields continue to rise to fully price in the Fed or the RBA hiking rates, the bonds that we hold at the front end will not lose money,” said Duangjai Samranvedhya, the firm’s deputy chief investment officer. Ten-year Treasuries offer value at 2% if you expect the Fed to hike once a quarter, or at 2.2% if it does so at every meeting, she added.

Investors are awaiting data Thursday expected to show stubbornly high U.S. inflation. While that could inject further volatility into markets, Jones expects price pressures to moderate later in 2022 and doesn’t expect the “mini” bear market to last too long.

“We’re not in the camp that says this is regime change and we’re going into a 10-year bond bear market or even perhaps a one-year bond bear market,” she said. “We’re on the verge of probably hitting an interim peak.”

(Updates throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dealer's choice: How to buy a car now

    Justin Soffer always enjoyed the car-buying process, with the typical back-and-forth negotiations that led to good discounts. "It's unusual and dysfunctional," says Soffer, who ended up buying a Toyota RAV4 in December – at the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price, which he considered a win. Wheeling and dealing on car prices is an American tradition, but lately the dealer is in the driver's seat.

  • Taiwan sees 'enormous' room for chip cooperation with EU

    Taiwan's government believes there is "enormous" room for cooperation with the European Union on semiconductors, responding to plans from the bloc to boost its chip industry and cut its dependence on U.S. and Asian supplies. The EU's plan mentions Taiwan, home to the world's largest contract chipmaker TSMC and other leading semiconductor companies, as one of the "like-minded partners" Europe would like to work with. The plan, unveiled on Tuesday, calls for the European Commission to ease funding rules for innovative semiconductor plants, a move that comes as a global chip shortage and supply chain bottlenecks have created havoc for many industries.

  • Asian stock valuations dip to a 21-month low

    Valuations of Asian equities dropped to a 21-month low at the end of January, as expectations of aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, and a surge in U.S. bond yields hit the regional stocks. The MSCI Asia-Pacific index's forward 12-month P/E ratio stood at 13.49 at the end of last month, which was its lowest since April 2020, Refinitiv data showed. Last month, a rise in U.S. yields prompted money outflows from the region, which led to big declines in regional shares.

  • Bill Gates Writes Book on How to Make Covid-19 the Last Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gates, the billionaire philanthropist whose foundation has focused on efforts to fight the coronavirus, is planning a May 3 release for a book on how to ensure that the Covid-19 pandemic is the last great global plague.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’DOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackB

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Morgan Stanley, The Charles Schwab, Interactive Brokers Group and Evercore

    Morgan Stanley, The Charles Schwab, Interactive Brokers Group and Evercore are included in this Industry Outlook blog.

  • A superrich suburban neighborhood tried to become a mountain lion sanctuary to destroy more affordable housing. It didn’t work.

    The town that allowed Larry Ellison to build a $70 million, 23-acre 10-building compound modeled after a 16th-century Japanese emperor’s palace said that allowing two-unit home conversions on already developed land will endanger mountain lions.

  • Three ETF Ideas to Play Today’s Corporate Bond Markets

    Peter Tchir from Academy Securities recommends investors seek out 'fallen angels' in high-yield corporate bond markets amid the rising-rate environment. He isn't the only one.

  • 2 Companies to Watch in February

    As the investing world heads into earnings season -- where all public companies are required to report their financial figures -- the process of monitoring the success of every single stock you own can be laborious. This is what I do as an investor, and this quarter will be very important for two artificial intelligence companies. Here's why I will be watching Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD).

  • April Gold Buyers Trying to Trigger Breakout Over $1833.90

    The direction of the April Comex gold market early Wednesday will be determined by trader reaction to $1819.00 and $1833.90.

  • DuPont beats profit estimates on price hikes, electronics demand

    DuPont, which makes advanced electronic materials for smart and autonomous vehicles and 5G wireless services, said organic sales in its Electronics & Industrial segment grew by 9%, boosted by strong volumes in the Semiconductor Technologies division. The company said sales in its Water & Protection segment, which provides treatment and purification technologies, grew by 16% in the quarter.

  • China PBOC Official Calls Cross-Border Brokers ‘Illegal’

    (Bloomberg) -- A senior Chinese central bank official blasted the nation’s brokers for providing “illegal” cross-border securities trading services to mainland investors, just three months after he questioned the legitimacy of some online trading apps.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’DOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in B

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    The stock market has always been a volatile environment – but the last several weeks have seen an increase in that phenomenon. The bull market of 2021 shifted into reverse in January, and increased intraday swings, along with a partial reversal of losses, have been the order of the day in February. Unsurprisingly, much of the market’s currently unsettled character can be attributed to set of conflicting currents that are pushing in multiple directions at once. A new report on market and economic

  • Stock market is starting to ‘show signs of cracking and bursting’: Harvard lecturer

    The explosive growth in passive trading, a fear of missing out, and a blind faith in ‘celebrity CEOs’ have contributed to froth in high growth tech names, according to Harvard lecturer and renowned writer Vikram Mansharamani.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Set to Beat Earnings This Week

    We’re well into earnings season, and so far, investors should be gratified by the results. Cumulatively, some 56% of the S&P 500 companies have reported so far; of those, 79% have beaten earnings estimates. Overall, earnings are up 45% in the past 12 months, and this is the fourth quarter in a row with sequential gains of 25% or more. While the earnings season has been solid, there is one cautionary note – the immediate comparison is to 2020, when the COVID pandemic had a negative impact on a wi

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail

    After a particularly strong 2021, the three major stock market indexes have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 5.92% and 3.43% this year, respectively, the Nasdaq Composite … Continue reading → The post If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.