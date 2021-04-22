Schwab says needs regulatory clarity on crypto before any offerings

FILE PHOTO: Customers talk against a backboard with signs of cryptocurrency during 2020 Taipei International Finance Expo in Taipei,
John McCrank
·2 min read

By John McCrank

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp is looking "closely" and "cautiously" at the cryptocurrency market and is waiting for regulators to give more guidance around the digital currencies before considering offering crypto capabilities on its platform, the head of the brokerage said on Thursday.

"We would like to see more regulatory clarity," Schwab Chief Executive Officer Walt Bettinger said on a call with analysts. "And if and when that comes, you should expect Schwab to be a player in that space in the same way it has been a player in other investment opportunities across the spectrum."

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission appears likely to draft its first guidelines for cryptocurrencies after the agency's new chairman, Gary Gensler, earlier this month promised to provide "guidance and clarity" to the rapidly evolving market.

The SEC has not adopted rules specifically tailored to cryptocurrencies and how they should be treated by people and companies, which some argue has created an unclear rule book.

The value of cryptocurrencies has experienced a multi-fold rise in recent years, driven in part by investors seeking high-yielding assets amid low interest rates.

Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency, reached a record high last week ahead of the trading debut of U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, but its rally has since cooled.

San Francisco-based Schwab, which has 31.9 million active brokerage accounts, also said it was closely watching for any new developments on whether regulators will allow a crypto-based investment-oriented product like an exchange-traded fund.

"We recognize a bit, I'd say, well, what's going on," Bettinger said.

"If Charles Schwab, the company, decides to participate in the crypto market, we will be highly competitive, we will be disruptive, and we will be client-oriented," Bettinger said.

(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Recommended Stories

  • BioN­Tech CFO Sees Scope For Additional Pro­duc­tion Sites To Meet De­mand For COVID-19 Shots: Reuters

    Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is not ruling out further capacity expansion and new production facilities to meet the demand for the vaccine, reports Reuters. BNTX CFO Sierk Poetting said in an interview with the Handelsblatt newspaper, "there is still room for improvement. But that will ultimately also depend on demand". He said that if premises were available, BioNtech could build up additional production capacity in six months, adding that discussions were ongoing. BioNTech and Pfizer plan to produce 2.5 billion COVID-19 doses this year, of which 1.4 billion were already sold. The companies aim to raise production to 3 billion shots in 2022. A total of 300 million doses have been promised to the US. BioNTech in February had launched production at its new site in the city of Marburg, which it purchased from Novartis last year, raising its annual capacity by around 1 billion doses. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine rollout was behind schedule at the beginning of this year, but then companies like Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) stepped up to help with production. This month, European Commission struck a third contract with the companies for 1.8 billion more doses between 2021 and 2023. Price Action: BNTX shares are up 0.64% at $157.17, and PFE shares are up 1.26% at $39.52 in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaUK Trial On Mix-Match COVID-19 Vaccines Expanded To Add Moderna, Novavax ShotsModerna's COVID-19 Shot Provides Over 90% Effectiveness Six Months After Second Dose, Boosters Can Potentially Fight Against Variants© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Vanessa Hudgens Reveals She Met Boyfriend Cole Tucker Through a Zoom Meditation Group: 'Very Random'

    "He's just kind of perfect for me," Vanessa Hudgens said of Cole Tucker

  • Dutch coronavirus infections rise ahead of lockdown easing

    Dutch caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Thursday defended his decision to ease his country's lockdown next week even after the Netherlands recorded 9,648 new coronavirus infections— the highest daily increase since January. "The COVID number in ICUs is high and on a rising trend," the National Coordination Center for Patient Distribution said. Rutte announced Tuesday that the nationwide 10:30 p.m.-4:30 a.m. curfew in force since January will end on April 28, when bars and restaurants will be allowed to reopen outdoor terraces — under strict conditions — from noon until 6 p.m.

  • 8 Best Crypto Exchanges For Altcoins Bitcoin, ETH, and More: Top Cryptocurrency Trading Platforms Reviewed

    Cryptocurrency has really taken off in recent years, with more and more people forgoing traditional stocks to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies instead.

  • Discover Loosens Underwriting in Push for New Card Customers

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover Financial Services will loosen underwriting standards to pre-pandemic levels as the credit-card issuer makes a push for new customers.The firm, bolstered by lower-than-expected losses and an improving economy, will also boost spending on marketing as part of its effort to acquire more cardholders, Chief Executive Officer Roger Hochschild said in an interview. Excluding marketing, the firm said expenses will be roughly flat in 2021 compared to last year.“There’s a link because, as you widen your credit criteria, the payoff on your marketing dollars gets better,” Hochschild said. The company might now approve four out of every 10 applicants, for example, rather than three, he said. “That adds to the return on the marketing investment.”Discover shares climbed 1.2% to $99.54 at 1:15 p.m. in New York -- making it the day’s second-best performer in the 65-company S&P 500 Financials Index -- after the firm released $879 million in reserves, boosting profits for the first three months of the year. Within its card portfolio, the percentage of loans that were 30 days past due dropped 77 basis points to 1.85%.With the pandemic shuttering businesses nationwide and sending unemployment soaring, banks pulled back last year on marketing cards to new customers. Now, after the U.S. government pumped trillions of dollars of stimulus into the economy, many lenders are looking to expand their portfolios again.In the early days of Covid-19, Discover saw joblessness soar among entry-level employees in the retail, restaurant and hospitality industries. While the company doesn’t have many of those workers as card customers, it feared that could eventually translate to job losses among higher-income people too.“With the pace of the economic recovery, with the economy reopening, with the amount of government stimulus, the recovery will come fast enough that you won’t see that second-order effect on white-collar positions,” Hochschild said. “That’s what’s giving us the confidence.”Earlier this year, Discover said it will seek to hire almost 1,000 employees for a new office on Chicago’s South Side to promote greater diversity among its workforce. The firm received 1,300 applicants for 21 management positions in the new office, Hochschild said. The lender has vowed to hire local talent for the office in the Chatham neighborhood, where 95% of the population is Black.“I’m not a fan of the traditional site-selection process that I think tends to perpetuate systemic racism, so we said, ‘You know what? We as a company are going to go the other way,’” Hochschild said. “I do think there’s such a big difference between jobs in a community and writing a check.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Binance’s Tesla, Coinbase Stock Tokens Under Scrutiny From UK Regulator: Report

    The Financial Conduct Authority is working with Binance to “understand the product,” according to the FT.

  • Efren Medina: 20-year-old Georgia firefighter dies during first shift

    ‘Efren was a wonderful brother, son, husband and friend to all,’ says friend on fundraiser page

  • DOGE Army Retreats, Tail Between Legs, as Dogeday Ends With 21% Drop

    The DOGE frenzy appears to have spread to decentralized finance, where several imitator tokens have chalked up staggering single-day gains.

  • ‘Jill on Money’ Host Jill Schlesinger Says the Key To Paying Off Debt Is Starting Small

    Jill Schlesinger is a certified financial planner and host of the "Jill on Money" podcast. She is also the author of "The Dumb Things Smart People Do With Their Money" and is a business analyst for...

  • 2021 Karma GS-6 Fixes the Fisker Karma

    Karma's new GS-6 is the cheapest and most evolved version of its Fisker-designed plug-in hybrid yet.

  • Daunte Wright funeral — latest: Parents Aubrey and Katie Wright deliver emotional tribute to son

    Follow latest updates from Minneapolis

  • Columbus officer who fatally shot Ma’Khia Bryant identified

    Nicholas Reardon, a military-trained marksman, is the officer who shot the 16-year-old Bryant four times. The officer who shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant has been identified as Nicholas Reardon, a military-trained marksman and U.S. Air National Guardsman who has been with the Columbus Police Department since 2019. Reardon has been placed on leave after shooting the teenager four times in the chest.

  • Sean Hannity buys $5 million townhouse next to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

    The Fox News host now owns a Palm Beach townhouse less than three miles away from Mr Trump’s estate

  • 43 new charges filed against suspect in Colorado supermarket mass shooting

    Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, was arrested after allegedly killing 10 people at a King Soopers in Boulder on March 22.

  • Steph Curry reveals thoughts on incredible 30-point streak ending

    The streak had to end at some point.

  • From Gen X to Gen Z — here’s how to make your future retirement better

    Planning for a comfortable, enjoyable retirement isn’t as simple as opening an individual retirement account or deferring a percentage of your salary into a 401(k) plan — it takes careful thought, a few calculations and maybe a little motivation. One of the most important things to consider is how you’ll pay for retirement, whether through a pension, retirement account, taxable investments, Social Security — or a combination. Join MarketWatch’s retirement reporter, Alessandra Malito, for a three-part webinar series as she talks to financial professionals live about how young Americans can keep up with their retirement goals while juggling everyday financial obligations, whether life insurance is a good way to fund retirement, and how to prepare for retirement when the concept itself has changed in the last 50 years.

  • ‘Doomed’ By 8th Grade: Barriers to College Start Early, Report Reveals

    When it comes to understanding which students make it not just to, but through college, substantial past education research has identified steep differences along lines of race, gender and class. A recently released report, however, provides an alternate narrative. The study, which links middle and high school achievement to postsecondary outcomes in five New England […]

  • Aspiration Zero is the first credit card to ‘eliminate’ users carbon footprint: CEO

    Andrei Cherny, Aspiration Zero Founder and CEO, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers and Alexis Christoforous to discuss sustainable finance and launch of the Aspiration Zero credit card.

  • Cryptocurrency Survey Points to a Weakness for Coinbase

    Many users of the cryptocurrency exchange also trade on PayPal or Square's Cash app. Mizuho sees potential downward pressure on Coinbase's transaction fees.

  • Money Isn’t Pouring Into U.S. Stocks. What That Means for the Market.

    Household equity holdings now account for 47% of total assets, according to Citi. That is the highest level since 1970. Returns were subpar for the next decade.