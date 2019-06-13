Schwarber, Baez homer as Cubs hammer Rockies

Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez homered, Cole Hamels pitched seven shutout innings, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 10-1 in Denver on Wednesday.

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado left the game with a left forearm contusion after being hit by a pitch from Hamels in the third inning.

Hamels (6-2), who fanned nine, also singled twice and drove in two runs, and Carlos Gonzalez had two hits against his former team. The Cubs had lost five straight road games.

David Dahl had three hits for the Rockies, who had their 10-game home winning streak snapped.

Hamels worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the first inning, and then Chicago's offense jumped on Antonio Senzatela in the second.

Gonzalez led off with a single, Victor Caratini doubled and Jason Heyward drove in both of them with a single to center. Hamels helped his own cause with a single, and after Addison Russell flew out, Schwarber hit the first pitch into the second deck to put the Cubs ahead 5-0. It was his 14th of the season.

After Dahl hit a one-out double in the third, Hamels hit Arenado with a fastball. Arenado looked at Hamels as home plate umpire Roberto Ortiz put his arm around him to avoid an incident.

Arenado said something to the Chicago dugout before walking to first. Trainer Keith Duggar came out and wrapped Arenado's arm. He stayed in the game but was replaced by Ryan McMahon at the start of the fifth inning.

The Cubs added three more runs in the fifth charged to Senzatela (5-5), who was replaced by Jake McGee after three batters reached on an error, double and a walk. Hamels knocked in the first two with a single, and Schwarber hit a sacrifice fly to make it 8-0.

Bryan Shaw hit Hamels in the right foot with a pitch in the seventh, and Phillip Diehl plunked Anthony Rizzo in the back in the eighth. Ortiz warned both dugouts after that, and Baez followed with his 17th home run to make it 10-0.

Reliever Brad Brach hit Tony Wolters in the ninth but was not ejected. Wolters scored on a groundout to avoid a shutout.

--Field Level Media