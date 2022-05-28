Schwartz to be released on bond

May 28—AKRON — Conneaut resident Rueben Schwartz, accused of money laundering, will be released on bond, according to the Northern District of Ohio clerk of courts.

Schwartz was arrested May 19 after federal agents filed an affidavit claiming he accepted more than $300,000 from the sale of illegal drugs for the purchase of commercial buildings.

He appeared at a video detention hearing Thursday afternoon, in which a judge ordered Schwartz be released on bond. As of Friday, the court had not recorded the amount of the bond.

According to an affidavit filed in federal court, Schwartz sold two properties last year for $110,000 to Marc Mahoney.

Multiple interviews have been conducted, but the names of those interviewed were not given, according to the affidavit.

During the course of the interviews, law enforcement learned the actual sale price of the two properties was $365,000, according to the affidavit.

On Feb. 12, Mahoney was indicted on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, according to court records. The indictment states Mahoney conspired with others to distribute at least five kilograms of cocaine.

According to the affidavit, the DEA seized $170,880 and 22 kilograms of cocaine from Mahoney's residence on Jan. 20, and just under $2.4 million from a storage unit which was associated with Mahoney and a co-defendant.

The DEA searched Schwartz's home on Feb. 22, and he showed them a safe containing $15,000, which Schwartz said he received from Mahoney.

Schwartz provided the DEA with the money and a copy of the purchase agreement for one of the properties. He also told his attorney to give law enforcement a copy of the purchase agreement for the second property.

The affidavit claims that between $330,000 and $340,000 was given to Schwartz from Mahoney.