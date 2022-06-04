Schwartz remanded to custody after arraignment

Jun. 4—CLEVELAND — A federal judge remanded Rueben Schwartz into custody on Friday morning, after finding he was a threat to persons in the community.

Federal prosecutors filed a motion earlier this week seeking to have Schwartz detained pending trial, citing testimony from a federal agent claiming Schwartz had offered a person $100,000 to kill a Conneaut Police Department detective who was investigating Schwartz, and threatened to kill a witness.

In a response to the state's motion, defense attorneys argued the witnesses that made those claims had grudges against Schwartz.

Schwartz pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, according to court records.

He was arrested on May 19 in Conneaut, and is accused of selling a pair of properties in Conneaut in exchange for $345,000 in proceeds from drug sales, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.

Judge Donald Nugent denied a motion from prosecutors to have the case moved to another judge.

A trial is scheduled for July 18.