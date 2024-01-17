Schwarzenegger detained by German customs over luxury watch

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austrian and American actor and former governor of California, after receiving the Bavarian Film Award. Schwarzenegger was detained by German customs officers at Munich Airport on Wednesday for failing to declare a valuable luxury watch. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Actor and former US politician Arnold Schwarzenegger was detained by German customs officers at Munich Airport on Wednesday for failing to declare a valuable luxury watch.

"He is sitting with us, that's right," a spokesman for the main customs office in Munich told dpa on Wednesday afternoon.

Criminal tax proceedings had been initiated against Schwarzenegger, a world-champion body builder and action film star who also served two terms as governor of the US state of California.

The German newspaper Bild first reported Schwarzenegger's detention.

According to the customs authorities, Schwarzenegger had not declared a valuable luxury watch upon arrival in Munich, although he apparently planned to leave it in the European Union.

"If the goods remain in the EU, you have to pay tax and duty on them," said the customs spokesman. "That applies to everyone."

The spokesperson was initially unable to say how long Schwarzenegger had to wait with the officials in the afternoon: "That takes a bit of time."

However, the spokesman said he believed that the Austrian-born US actor and former Republican politician would soon be able to continue his journey.

According to the Bild report, Schwarzenegger was on his way to Austria for a charity auction to benefit climate initiatives and also planned to attend the Hahnenkamm ski race in the village of Kitzbühel in the Austrian Alps.