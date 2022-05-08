Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.44

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.44 per share on the 24th of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 6.8%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. At the time of the last dividend payment, Schweitzer-Mauduit International was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 587% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 25.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 67%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.30 to US$1.76. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 19% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has seen earnings per share falling at 2.8% per year over the last five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Schweitzer-Mauduit International's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Schweitzer-Mauduit International has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

