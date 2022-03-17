Schweitzer-Mauduit Is Not a Value Trap

Praveen Chawla
·5 min read

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (NYSE:SWM) is a $950 million performance materials company. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and melt blown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical and industrial end markets. The Engineered Papers segment provides low ignition propensity cigarette papers that are designed to self-extinguish when not actively being smoked, reconstituted tobacco, wrapper and binder products used in machine-made cigars, alkaline battery separator papers and commodity paper grades for printing and writing, flooring laminates and food service packaging. The company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and operates globally. The AMS segment makes up about 70% of the total business and the EP segment about 30%.


Schweitzer-Mauduit Is Not a Value Trap
Schweitzer-Mauduit Is Not a Value Trap

Schweitzer-Mauduits history dates back to the Renaissance, when its first paper mill (Papeteries de Malaucene) began operations in the south of France. Schweitzer was founder in 1908 in New Jersey and then acquired Papeteries de Malaucene in 1922. Operations were focused on fine writing papers and fine papers for the tobacco market, as well as the addition of the company's reconstitution capabilities.

Schweitzer was then acquired by Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) in 1957, but became an independent public company in 1995 following a spinoff. Schweitzer-Mauduit expanded its paper operations around the world with key acquisitions and openings in North and South America, as well as in Europe, including its European flagship operation in Poland. During this time, the company formed two joint ventures in China: China Tobacco Mauduit (paper) and China Tobacco Schweitzer (recon).

Expanding its reach beyond paper with organic growth strategies and acquisitions, Schweitzer-Mauduit established its Advanced Materials & Structures platform. The company acquired and integrated Argotec (2015), Conwed Plastics (2017) and DelStar Technologies (2013), specializing in market-leading netting and specialty TPU films. The company also created its in-house LeafLAB, which focused on botanical materials for beverage, packaging and cosmetic applications.

In February 2020, Schweitzer-Mauduit acquired Tekra, a business producing technical film for end markets that include medical, graphics, electronics and automotive. This gave it access to new customers and created opportunities to provide additional solutions to existing customers. In April 2021, the company acquired Scapa Group Ltd., a UK-based innovation, design and manufacturing solutions provider for the health care and industrial markets for $630.6 million. The acquisition was funded with debt.

Schweitzer-Mauduit Is Not a Value Trap
Schweitzer-Mauduit Is Not a Value Trap

Below is an overview of the company's current balance sheet.

Schweitzer-Mauduit Is Not a Value Trap
Schweitzer-Mauduit Is Not a Value Trap
Schweitzer-Mauduit Is Not a Value Trap
Schweitzer-Mauduit Is Not a Value Trap

Schweitzer-Mauduit's income statement over the past five years is shown below. While the top line has increased rapidly, net profits appears to be stagnant. This may explain the company's low price-earnings ratio, which is currently 10.61. However, the ratio has been in decline over the last decade due to value compression.

Schweitzer-Mauduit Is Not a Value Trap
Schweitzer-Mauduit Is Not a Value Trap

The company's profitability has suffered from inflationary cost increases but slower progress in passing price increases on to its customers. Hopefully, this lag will be eliminated in the coming year.

The following diagram shows Schweitzer-Mauduit's cash flows. Free cash flow took a dive in the latest annual report, though this looks temporary and driven by one-off charges and acquisitions. The lower cash flow is mainly due to increased working capital (yellow bar) and loss in the disposition of assets (pink bar labeled "cash flow from others"). Another thing to note is the large amount of depreciation and amortization and relatively modest amount of capital expenditure used by the business. This has resulted in free cash flow being much higher than net income for most years (except the last).

Schweitzer-Mauduit Is Not a Value Trap
Schweitzer-Mauduit Is Not a Value Trap

Dividend

The company pays a solid dividend with a current yield of about 5.9%. In previous years (except the last), free cash flow has covered the dividend. Once the company stabilizes, cash flow should be adequate to cover the dividend.

Schweitzer-Mauduit Is Not a Value Trap
Schweitzer-Mauduit Is Not a Value Trap

Valuation

The company is currently at a price-earnings ratio of less than 11. Long-term earnings per share growth has been about 9% per annum. As such, this looks like excellent value to me.

Schweitzer-Mauduit Is Not a Value Trap
Schweitzer-Mauduit Is Not a Value Trap

The negative is, of cours,e the high level of debt the company has taken on to fund its mergers and acquisitions.

Schweitzer-Mauduit Is Not a Value Trap
Schweitzer-Mauduit Is Not a Value Trap

The earnings-based discounted cash flow calculator with the indicated assumptions given below generates a value of over $50. One caveat is that the company's business is increasingly cyclical as it moves into the industrial space and away from its non-cyclical tobacco segment.

Schweitzer-Mauduit Is Not a Value Trap
Schweitzer-Mauduit Is Not a Value Trap

Conclusion

Overall, I think Schweitzer-Mauduit is selling at an appealing valuation. The stock market appears to be pessimistic about the company and rightly concerned about the high leverage. The GF Value Line is also showing deep value; so much so that it's triggering a value trap warning as the stock is trading far below its estimated intrinsic value. However, I think this is not correct (and confirmed by my DCF value estimate given above.) The company does not appear to be a value trap and the issues it is facing are temporary. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus that uses the stock's historical price multiples, past returns and estimates of future business performance.

Schweitzer-Mauduit Is Not a Value Trap
Schweitzer-Mauduit Is Not a Value Trap

Balancing the price is the high dividend yield and good prospect of its material science business, which the company continues to build with its acquisition strategy. The company also continues to produce excellent cash flow, so I expect it to bring its leverage down in the next few years.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Invest in AbbVie? I've Made My Decision

    About six weeks ago, AbbVie posted an earnings beat on a slight revenue miss (+7.4% y/y) for their fourth quarter. AbbVie typically runs with a current ratio above the key "one" level for three quarters and then drops below that level in the fourth quarter.

  • Best Stocks to Buy in a Recession

    Since 1980, we’ve had six recessions. We aren’t there yet. But if we do get there, don’t fret too much. In five of the last six recessions, the S&P 500 was up a year later.

  • Generic drugmakers sign on to make cheap version of Pfizer COVID pill

    Thirty five generic drugmakers around the world will make cheap versions of Pfizer Inc's highly effective COVID-19 oral antiviral Paxlovid to supply the treatment in 95 poorer countries, the U.N.-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) said on Thursday. Pfizer struck a deal last year with the group to allow generic drugmakers to make the pills for 95 low- and middle-income countries. Paxlovid is expected to be an important tool in the fight against COVID-19 after it reduced hospitalizations in high-risk patients by around 90% in a clinical trial.

  • Moscow stocks crash crushes financial dreams of Russians

    The Moscow stock exchange ended 2021 in fine form: a record number of companies were listing their shares, foreign money was flowing in and ordinary Russians were keen on investing.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $150,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    As you approach your golden years, these companies could deliver the stability and growth that you need.

  • Worried About the Stock Market? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice.

    There's a lot of uncertainty in the world right now, and many investors are concerned about what that may mean for the stock market. The stock market has faced countless corrections and crashes over the decades, and it's managed to recover from even the most severe ones. This is why Warren Buffett suggests maintaining a long-term outlook when investing.

  • ‘My daughter continues to ignore her responsibility to make payments.’ I cosigned student loans for her, but am now disabled with limited income. Can I get out of this loan?

    Question: I cosigned on a private student loan for my daughter in 2006. Unfortunately, my daughter has ignored, and continues to ignore, her responsibility to make the payments on this loan, and they are now coming to me for payment. Answer: Generally speaking, when you cosign a loan like this, each cosigner is liable for the full amount of the loan.

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to George Soros’ Hedge Fund

    In this article, we will look at 10 undervalued stocks to buy according to George Soros’ hedge fund, Soros Fund Management. If you wish to skip George Soros’ biography, his early-stage investment career, and his investment philosophy, you can go directly to 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to George Soros’ Hedge Fund. George Soros […]

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th

  • 'Over 2,000 markets of opportunity' en route for Spirit, Frontier following merger, CEO says

    Denver-based Frontier agreed to acquire Spirit in a deal that values the Miramar-based company at nearly $3 billion. They would create the fifth-largest airline in the U.S., resulting in "$500 million in synergies."

  • Did the Fed Just Give an All-Clear to the Stock Market?

    The stock market moved sharply higher on Wednesday, with only a brief hiccup in the hour surrounding the latest decision from the Federal Reserve's monetary policy committee. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) powered higher by the greatest amount, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) also had large advances. It took some time for investors to parse through the impact of the Fed's latest decision.

  • US Treasury to allow Russia's $117 million bond payment to go through in dollars

    Correspondent bank JPMorgan reportedly received the Russian bond payment and made a credit to Citigroup, which is the paying agent.

  • The Stock Market Has Been Jumping. Why One Strategist Says It Won’t Last.

    A decades-old pattern shows that stocks a healthy jump in April, then drop. A top market strategist is projecting a 7%, to 4,607 from just over 4,300 right now.

  • These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Set for Strong Growth, Says Truist

    Let’s talk about artificial intelligence. AI is a growing segment of the tech sector, finding uses in almost every industry, especially those featuring autonomous systems. Self-driving cars, industrial robots, call center chatbots, even the smartphones in our pockets – all of them have some connection with AI and machine learning tech. It has already changed the face of the digital world, and its revolution is far from over. A tech with such a profound and wide-ranging impact will also make itse

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Now According to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy now according to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Potter’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Now According to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management. Leonard A. Potter is […]

  • The Fed got inflation badly wrong — and now it admits there’s no quick fix

    Higher prices of gas, groceries, new cars and mortgage rates got you down? Americans may have to get used to it. The rate of inflation might not return to pre-pandemic levels of less than 2% for at least another three years.

  • Meet the company where staff work four-day weeks

    STORY: Do four-day weeks work?When French company boss Laurent de la Clergerie decided to let his staff work a four-day week, on the same pay as before,some people took him for a crazy person.But a year on, his LDLC company selling consumer technology has increased annual turnover by 40% – without hiring any extra staff."In my mind it was obvious it would work, I had the intuition that this would bring only good." As the world emerges from a global health crisis that prompted many people to re-evaluate their work-life balance, companies and workers around the world are asking an important question: Can they work less? De la Clergerie says before he embarked on the change, he did the math. LDLC employs approximately 1,000 people. He worked out that even in the worst case scenario, the change would add to labor costs by at most $1.6 million per year.It was a manageable risk he was willing to take. "One could think that I managed to turn lead into gold. I don't think that's the case. I think that when you put well-being into the workplace, when you care for your teams, when you concentrate on that in fact you gain in productivity. The equation for productivity isn't simply just a number of hours worked."Since then, he said that absenteeism and sick leaves have gone down.The company has also not had to hire new people to offset the reduction in hours worked.And although the four-day week is not the only factorde la Clergerie says it contributed to a jump in turnover from around $550 million before the change to nearly $770 million."We can be a capitalist and a socialist, one doesn't cancel the other out, and when I see this working today I would go further, if you socialist, it doesn't prevent you from being a capitalist, on the contrary it allows you to perform even better, that's what is happening today."Johann Peters works in one of LDLC’s stores near its headquarters in a suburb of Lyon.He says the extra weekday off was a godsend."More time for my private life, more time to deal with all the things I need to do and above all more time to take care of the children. I used to see my daughter every other Sunday and that was very little time."France already has some of the world's most employee-friendly working practices, with a legal limit of 35 hours of work per week. But de la Clergerie's four-day week is generous even for France.And his company is not the only one.Microsoft gave its Japan-based employees Fridays off in 2019, and said it saw productivity rise 40%. Consumer group Unilever launched a four-day week trial for local staff in New Zealand. Spanish telecoms company Telefonica has trialled a four-day week for 10% of its domestic workforce.

  • Marubeni-owned aircraft lessor retrieves two Russian aircraft

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The U.S.-based aircraft leasing firm owned by Japan's Marubeni Corp and Mizuho Leasing Co Ltd has recovered two of the 12 aircraft it has been leasing to Russian airlines, it said on Wednesday. Connecticut-based Aircastle Ltd company is one of multiple lessors scrambling to retrieve aircraft leased to Russian airlines before sanctions, imposed in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine, take effect on March 28. So far it has retrieved two of the aircraft, an Aircastle spokesperson said, adding it had leased aircraft to six Russian airlines as of February.

  • Got $5,000? These 2 Dividend Stocks Are Bargain Buys

    A $5,000 investment can give investors enough skin in the game to make a strong profit, plus earn a decent dividend along the way. Companies that offer both growth opportunities and recurring income can maximize investors' odds for a good return without requiring significant risk along the way. Two stocks that check off those boxes are Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) and Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL).

  • Supply chains just got tossed 2 curveballs: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

    Supply chains could be back under pressure amid Western sanctions on Russia and fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in China.