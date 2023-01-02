Schweizer Electronic AG's (ETR:SCE) Profit Outlook

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Schweizer Electronic AG's (ETR:SCE) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Schweizer Electronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The €15m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a €26m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of €26m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Schweizer Electronic's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Schweizer Electronic, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of €4.7m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 93% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Schweizer Electronic's upcoming projects, but, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Schweizer Electronic is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

