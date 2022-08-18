The Schwinn IC4 is one of our favorite exercise bikes and Best Buy has it for 30% off today only

Get the features and fitness progress of the Schwinn IC4 exercise bike at Best Buy, on sale for $300 off.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Though the weather outside is great for running, sometimes you want to work out in the comfort of your own home. It can be pretty pricey to turn a room in your house into a gym, luckily we found a way to do it for less. The Schwinn IC4 exercise bike is such a fantastic fitness tool and it's now available for an incredible discount at Best Buy.

Schwinn IC4 for $699.99

As part of its Deals of the Day, the tech retailer is offering this workout wonder for $699.99. Typically listed for $999.99, this souped-up cycler is now available for $300 off—that's a 30% discount! Not only do you get the bike, a pair of three-pound dumbbells, dual water bottle holders and an integrated media rack, but you'll also get a one-year membership to the JRNY fitness app (typically $149) totally free.

►Labor Day 2022: Shop the 70 best early sales at Lowe's, Best Buy and Amazon

►Appliance sales: Save on Samsung, LG and Whirlpool for Labor Day 2022

We named the Schwinn IC4 our best "basic" bike in our tests on exercise bikes, which basically just means its "compromise" is a small LCD screen instead of a built-in tablet. Other connected bikes, like Peloton, feature tablets. Still, the Schwinn IC4 is hardly bare-bones. It has a solid, sturdy build (you can pay extra to have it assembled, but it is easy enough to put it together), and it comes with a wearable, Bluetooth-enabled heart-rate monitor. Its handlebars and seat are adjustable and the frame is suitable for anyone weighing up to 330 pounds. The pedals are dual-sided—you can slide into cages on one side or clip in with SPD-cleat cycle shoes.

Story continues

Schwinn's IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike comes with a Bluetooth-enabled heart rate tracker, a pair of three-pound weights, a built-in media rack and a USB charging port.

The Bluetooth-enabled bike also has a rack to hold a smartphone or tablet, so many Schwinn IC4 riders use it as a Peloton dupe. You don't see as many stats or get to participate in Peloton's famed leaderboard, but you can download the Peloton app and connect it with the bike to see your cadence appear on the app's screen. This allows you to take part in the Peloton experience at a much lower price—the standalone app costs just $12.99 a month, not $39.99 like the version that accompanies Peloton equipment. And, if you aren't a Peloton person, you're certainly not limited to that particular riding method. The Schwinn IC4 also works with Aaptiv, Apple Fitness, Zwift and more.

All told, this bike is a great value on any day, so this bargain price is a bonus. If you're looking to pedal at home without shelling out a ton of cash, it doesn't get much better than the Schwinn IC4—so make sure to snag it now, before it goes back to full price.

Schwinn IC4 Exercise Bike for $699.99 (Save $300)

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Schwinn IC4: Get this exercise bike at Best Buy for 30% off