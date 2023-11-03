SCI-Dallas CO found not guilty following manslaughter trial

Nov. 2—WILKES-BARRE — A corrections officer at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas was acquitted by a Luzerne County jury of instigating a deadly inmate-on-inmate fight and a cover up.

The jury deliberated for nearly four hours Thursday before finding Osmel Martinez, 28, of Kingston, not guilty on charges of involuntary manslaughter, unsworn falsification to authorities and obstruction of justice following a four day trial before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Martinez was charged by the state police at Wilkes-Barre along with inmate Nafese Antoine Pierce, 27, in July 2021, for the stabbing death of Edgar Gearhart, 24, inside G-Block on Jan. 28, 2021.

An autopsy revealed Gearhart died from a stab wound to his neck.

Assistant district attorneys Jarrett Ferentino and James McMonagle argued during the trial Martinez was "reckless" in his responsibility as the senior corrections officer of G-Block and allowed Pierce to fight Gearhart in a dispute about phone privileges.

Martinez's attorneys, Mark Bufalino and Paul Walker, said the conversation Pierce allegedly had with Martinez in seeking permission to fight Gearhart was a fabrication by inmates.

"They paid attention to the evidence," Bufalino said after the verdict was announced. "That alleged conversation Mr. Martinez had with Mr. Pierce never happened."

Bufalino said Martinez, when told by Gearhart's cellmate Maurice Freeman that Gearhart needed medical attention, immediately responded to Gearhart's cell and performed life saving measures until a medical team arrived.

Seconds after the verdict was announced, Bufalino and Walker hugged Martinez, who later celebrated with a large group of family and friends who attended the trial this week.

As for his status as a corrections officer, Bufalino said the issue will be addressed at a later time.

Bufalino and Walker presented two correctional officers who worked with Martinez in G-Block. Both correctional officers testified Martinez never accepted gifts from inmates.

Martinez, who testified in his own defense, denied he permitted Pierce to fight Gearhart and denied having a conversation with Pierce before Gearhart was fatally stabbed.

Ferentino and McMonagle argued Martinez had Pierce in charge of scheduling phone call slots for inmates and was paid by food items from the prison's commissary or $5 for peak times, usually after 5 p.m.

Former inmates Michael Diorio and Marques Birney testified for prosecutors, saying they witnessed Pierce asking Martinez for permission to "rip" with Gearhart.

Pierce, who pled guilty to third-degree murder in Gearhart's death and is expected to be sentenced to 12-to-24 years in prison on Nov. 8, testified he asked Martinez to "rip" with Gearhart before the two inmates fought.

"We knew this was a tough case and we believed it was worth the fight," Ferentino said after the verdict, noting it perceived the jury would believe the testimony of inmates and former inmates. "We believed in our case and appreciate the support we received from SCI-Dallas. We respect the verdict and we will move on; that's our system."