SCI-Dallas inmate denied PFA against corrections officer

Apr. 8—JACKSON TWP. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas sought a protection from abuse order against a corrections officer, claiming the officer gives him anxiety, rapid heart rate and panic attacks.

Luzerne County Senior Judge William Amesbury rejected the application.

Kevin Green, 64, who was sentenced Sept. 12, 2014, in Philadelphia County Court to 55 to 110 years in prison, filed an application for a restraining order against the corrections officer.

According to Green's hand-written application, he claimed the officer wrote a fraudulent misconduct report and made biased and racial comments about him.

Green claimed in his application he "suffers from anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder" that has resulted in many trips to the prison infirmary. Green further claimed he was placed in the Restrictive Housing Unit and upon release after 60 days, he was forced to face the officer causing him to suffer panic attacks and pains in his neck and abdomen, according to Green's application.

Green wrote the officer violates his "liberty interest" in the court system and every time he comes in contact with the officer, his heart accelerates.

On the application, Green requested the officer to pay him support and relinquish firearms. He also requested relief in a "transfer."

Green dated his application Feb. 26.

Amesbury denied the application ruling Green does not satisfy jurisdictional requirements for a protection-from abuse order.

According to a state Superior Court's opinion that upheld Green's conviction, Green was found guilty of robbery, kidnapping for ransom, criminal conspiracy, burglary and false imprisonment.

The appellate court's opinion stated Green and a woman arrived at the private home of a landlord inquiring to rent an apartment. As the landlord was cleaning the apartment, Green and the woman returned to the private home and robbed the landlord's wife and son while threatening them with a handgun.