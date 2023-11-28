SCI Dallas reports inmate death

Nov. 27—DALLAS — Kevin Ransom, superintendent at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas, on Monday reported that inmate William Stankewicz, 78, was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 27, 2023. He was pronounced deceased at 7:41 am.

Stankewicz was serving a 132- to 264-year sentence for a criminal homicide conviction from York County. He had been housed at SCI Dallas since May 2012.

In accordance with state policy, Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Luzerne County Coroner's Office.

The deceased's next-of-kin has been notified.

— Bill O'Boyle