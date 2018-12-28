Sci-fi becomes reality, tariffs hurt sales and more in store for automakers in 2019

There were more than a few lumps of coal in the stockings for those leading an auto industry this year and 2019 isn't shaping up to be any easier. Tariffs, rising interest rates, a plunging stock market, layoffs and plant closings are just some of the headaches closing in on the industry as 2018 draws to a close.

Barring a last-minute reprieve, Carlos Ghosn will be spending the holidays confined to a small cell in the Tokyo Detention Centre, the once high-flying head of the Renault-Nissan (7201.T-JP)-Mitsubishi Alliance facing a series of financial corruption charges.

While it's hard to imagine many having a rougher end to the year than the Brazilian-born Ghosn, there are more than a few lumps of coal in the stockings for those leading an auto industry facing a potentially rough 2019. Tariffs, rising interest rates, a plunging stock market, layoffs and plant closings are just some of the headaches closing in on the industry as 2018 draws to a close.

Not that it's all bad news, however, auto sales have actually shown a bit more strength than expected in recent months, raising hopes that a nearly decade-long recovery still has some legs. For the most part, industry earnings also have held strong — even Tesla delivering some surprising black ink during the third quarter. And 2019 could see the industry accelerate the shift into new areas of mobility, including autonomous and electrified vehicles.

Here's a look at how some of the big stories of 2018 could evolve in the New Year.





End of an Alliance?

Nearly two decades after it was formed, the Renault (RNO-FR)-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance has grown into one of the world's largest automotive groups, challenging both Volkswagen (VOW3-DE) and Toyota (7203.T-JP) for the global sales crown. But the future of the alliance is increasingly uncertain following the November 19th arrest of 64-year-old Carlos Ghosn.

The man credited with helping save a near-bankrupt Nissan back in 1999 and then putting together the three-company group faces charges of serious financial misdeeds that could see him locked away for a decade or more. A Tokyo court appeared ready to release Ghosn last week but prosecutors filed new charges that could see him remain in custody through at least the first week of the New Year.

Leaders of the three companies, meanwhile, have been holding a series of urgent meetings in a bid to reshape power within the alliance and hold it together. But with growing mistrust, that could prove increasingly difficult, especially as some on the French side of the group question whether Ghosn's arrest was really just part of the power struggle.

Car sales strong, for now

Coming out of the Great Recession few anticipated the sales surge that saw U.S. demand for new vehicles top 17 million for the first time ever. But just how long could it last? The inevitable slide seemed ready to begin in 2017 when sales dipped to 17.2 million. It was a modest drop, to be sure, but one expected to accelerate in 2018. Consumers, however, weren't ready to stop shopping.

"We've been saying all year that 2018 would be a down note for the auto industry, but it ended up defying the odds," said Jeremy Acevedo, Edmunds' manager of industry analysis. "Automakers are really pulling out all the stops in December to close the year on a high note, and car shoppers seem to be in a buying mood."

Barring any last-minute surprises, the final month of the year was expected to see another modest increase in demand, year-over-year. That would likely bring total sales for 2018 to around 17.3 million, making it the second-best year in industry history. But there are plenty of reasons to worry about the new year.

Federal shutdown

At the earliest, the partial shutdown of the federal government now appears likely to stretch out and could push into early 2019. If the past is prologue, an extended shutdown could sap the economy of some much-needed strength.

Complicating matters, the Federal Reserve ended the year with yet another rate hike while signaling it won't be the last.

Edmunds' Acevedo sees that as just one reason "to approach 2019 with caution," noting that low interest rates helped pull the auto industry out of its seeming death spiral at the beginning of the decade and built momentum ever since.

President Donald Trump has billed himself a "tariff man." He began his campaign for the White House in earnest by, among other things, threatening to impose new duties on imported cars and car parts and even warned he would drive European luxury cars from the streets of Manhattan.





Tariffs

The former businessman proved he was serious earlier this year when he initiated restrictions on imported aluminum and steel, following that with billions in new tariffs on Chinese-made goods. Both those moves have had serious repercussions in the auto industry. Higher metal costs alone are estimated to shave $1 billion off the bottom lines of both General Motors (GM) and Ford (F). Meanwhile, U.S.-based plants shipping vehicles to China saw the door slam shut.