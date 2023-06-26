Sci-fi thriller ‘Fort Solis’ arrives on PlayStation 5, PC and Mac on August 22nd

If you’re a fan of psychological horror, you should mark August 22nd on your calendar. That’s when an intriguing new game called Fort Solis arrives. Developer Fallen Leaf describes its debut as a psychological sci-fi thriller. The game casts players as Jack Leary, an engineer sent to investigate a remote mining base on Mars. Roger Clark, best known for his role as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, voices Leary, with Tory Baker (The Last of Us, Death Stranding) and Julia Brown (The Last Kingdom, World on Fire) rounding out the cast.

Watching the trailer for Fort Solis, you might get the sense Fallen Leaf was inspired by Dead Space , but the studio says it was most directly influenced by narrative titles like Firewatch and Until Dawn . Fallen Leaf notes there are no camera cuts or loading screens to break up the game’s story, which “can be binged in one intense session.” If nothing else, Fort Solis should be a technical showcase. Alongside Layers of Fear , it’s one of the first Unreal Engine 5 games to arrive since Epic first teased the tech back in 2020 . Fort Solis will be available on PlayStation 5, PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store) and Mac .