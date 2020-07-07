Sciaky's Wire-based EBAM® Metal 3D Printing Technology Continues Depositing Large Amounts of High-value Materials in the COVID-19 Pandemic

CHICAGO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, Inc. (PSI) and leading suppliers of electron beam (EB) welding solutions and metal additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, today announced an uptick in demand for its Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM) and EB welding solutions, despite the global COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past two months, Sciaky has reported a dozen new projects, ranging from high-level research and development (R&D) projects to production of prototype and production parts, mostly tied to the aerospace industry. Details of these projects are protected by nondisclosure agreements (NDAs), due to their confidential nature.

Of particular note, many of the EBAM metal 3D printing projects involve a wide variety of high-value materials, such as titanium, Inconel, niobium, copper-nickel and stainless steel. In addition, the amount of material deposition is particularly high for titanium (1500 lbs. / 680 kg) and copper-nickel (1100 lbs. / 498 kg).

Sciaky's EBAM metal 3D printing solution is a wire-based direct energy deposition (DED) process. Wire feedstock/raw material is available in titanium, tantalum, tungsten, Inconel, niobium, nickel-copper/copper-nickel, aluminum, molybdenum, zircalloy, and stainless steel. In many cases, wire feedstock is 50% cheaper (or more) than powder feedstock. In addition, wire feedstock is safer and easier to store than powder feedstock (the powder used in aluminum and titanium is known to be highly flammable). Details can be found here.

As the most widely scalable metal additive manufacturing solution in the industry (in terms of work envelope), Sciaky's EBAM systems can produce parts ranging from 8 inches (203 mm) to 19 feet (5.79 meters) in length. EBAM is also the fastest deposition process in the metal additive manufacturing market, with gross deposition rates up to 25 lbs. (11.34 kg) of metal per hour. EBAM brings quality and control together with IRISS® – the Interlayer Real-time Imaging and Sensing System, which is the only real-time adaptive control system in the metal 3D printing market that can sense and digitally self-adjust metal deposition with precision and repeatability. This innovative closed-loop control is the primary reason that Sciaky's EBAM 3D printing process delivers consistent part geometry, mechanical properties, microstructure, and metal chemistry, from the first part to the last.

"Sciaky's EBAM metal 3D printing technology provides the widest availability of cost-saving options for selecting high-value metal materials and producing large-scale parts," said Scott Phillips, President and CEO of Sciaky, Inc. "Every project is a new opportunity for Sciaky to prove the benefits of EBAM, which proves the industry is actively looking for new solutions to improve upon old processes."

Sciaky's EBAM is the only industrial metal 3D printing solution with approved applications for land, sea, air, and space. For more information on Sciaky, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Sciaky, Inc.

Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, is a world leader in EB welding technology and metal 3D printing solutions. Our exclusive Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) process is the fastest, most cost-effective 3D printing process in the market for large-scale metal parts, allowing manufacturers to save significant time and money over traditional manufacturing and rapid prototyping processes. Sciaky also provides industry-leading electron beam (EB) and advanced arc welding systems, as well as the most robust EB job shop welding services in the world, for the aerospace, defense, automotive, healthcare and other manufacturing industries. Our welding equipment meets rigid military specifications to manufacture items such as airframes, landing gear, jet engines, guided missiles and vehicle parts.

