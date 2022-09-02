SciDev (ASX:SDV) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, SciDev (ASX:SDV) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for SciDev, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0029 = AU$152k ÷ (AU$71m - AU$19m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, SciDev has an ROCE of 0.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 9.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SciDev compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for SciDev.

So How Is SciDev's ROCE Trending?

SciDev has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 0.3% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 1,968% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

Our Take On SciDev's ROCE

Overall, SciDev gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

