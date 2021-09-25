Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.37

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.37 per share on the 29th of October. This means the annual payment is 1.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Science Applications International's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Science Applications International was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 4.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 30% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Science Applications International Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The dividend has gone from US$1.12 in 2013 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.5% per annum over that time. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Science Applications International has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 11% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Science Applications International's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Science Applications International might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

