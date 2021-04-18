Science Applications International Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $88.29 per share and the market cap of $5.1 billion, Science Applications International stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for Science Applications International is shown in the chart below.


Because Science Applications International is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 6.3% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Science Applications International has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Software industry. The overall financial strength of Science Applications International is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Science Applications International is poor. This is the debt and cash of Science Applications International over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Science Applications International has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $7.1 billion and earnings of $3.56 a share. Its operating margin of 6.29% in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Science Applications International's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Science Applications International over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Science Applications International is 6.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 12.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Science Applications International's ROIC is 7.83 while its WACC came in at 6.12. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Science Applications International is shown below:

Overall, The stock of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Science Applications International stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

