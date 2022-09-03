Science Applications International's (NYSE:SAIC) Dividend Will Be $0.37

The board of Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.37 per share on the 28th of October. This makes the dividend yield 1.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Science Applications International's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, Science Applications International's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 50.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 22% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Science Applications International Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $1.12, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.48. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.1% a year over that time. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

Science Applications International Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Science Applications International has grown earnings per share at 5.6% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Science Applications International's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Science Applications International that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

