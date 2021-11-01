Science behind the formation of auroras
These stunning lights dazzle the upper Northern Hemisphere and the lower Southern Hemisphere near the poles. They're called auroras. Ever wonder how these lights are formed? Let's find out!
JONATHAN NACKSTRANDThis year’s Nobel Prize for Medicine was awarded to David Julius, a physiologist at the University of California, and Ardem Patapoutian, a molecular neurobiologist at Scripps, for their work identifying the molecular and chemical bases of our sensory perception of temperature and touch. Or, to put it plainly, exactly what it is that gives chili peppers their kick and how the proteins involved could be used to combat chronic pain. The discovery brims with promise for studies of
NASA's Juno probe has offered the first 3D view of Jupiter's atmosphere, showing a flurry of activity beneath the surface.
Three upright walkers, including Lucy (center) and two specimens of *Australopithecus sediba*, a human ancestor from South Africa dating back nearly 2 million years. Image compiled by Peter Schmid and courtesy of Lee R. Berger/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. When and how was walking invented? — Rayssa, 11, Newark, New Jersey This is an important ques
A team of NASA scientists has come up with a framework that people can use to put "signs of alien life" discoveries into a realistic context. The post New NASA Chart Puts Signs of Aliens Reports into Context appeared first on Nerdist.
NASA is preparing to launch the most powerful space telescope ever. What will it see?
Scientists have used X-rays to spot what might be the first planet detected beyond the Milky Way galaxy.
The fireball was traveling at around 87,000 miles per hour, according to NASA.
Could magic mushrooms hold the key that unlocks the secrets of consciousness? Well, maybe not the only key. But Allen Institute neuroscientist Christof Koch says that hallucinogenic drugs such as psilocybin, the active ingredient found in special types of mushrooms, can contribute to clinical research into the roots of depression, ecstasy and what lies beneath our sense of self. “What they can teach us about consciousness is that the self is just one aspect of consciousness,” Koch says in the la
A team of scientists wanted to know if humans could survive on Dune's Arrakis. So they put the planet to the test using a climate model. The post Could Humans Actually Live on DUNE’s Arrakis? appeared first on Nerdist.
Roland Emmerich's latest disaster movie opens in theaters Feb. 4, 2022
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -A declassified U.S. intelligence report saying it was plausible that the COVID-19 pandemic originated in a laboratory is unscientific and has no credibility, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a statement on Sunday. The updated U.S. intelligence briefing, published on Saturday, said that a natural origin and a lab leak were both plausible hypotheses to explain how SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, first infected humans, but that the truth may never be known. In a response on Sunday on the website of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang said "a lie repeated a thousand times is still a lie", adding that U.S. intelligence services "have a reputation for fraud and deception".
Danielle Futselaar/ASTRONOn June 16, 2016, astronomers were listening to the whispers of a star 26 light years from Earth when they heard something peculiar.Stars of all kinds emit an array of electromagnetic radiation, including radio waves. But this star, GJ 1151, is pretty calm by stellar standards and not the sort you would expect to be casting out so much radio. After running through a list of possible astrophysical suspects, scientists reckoned there was only one that made sense: these sig
Greece recorded 5,449 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, authorities said on Monday, the highest single-day figure since the pandemic began early last year. Giannis Oikonomou, a spokesman for the government, said it was "pressing" to increase the number of vaccinations, which have been moving at a slower pace than authorities anticipated.
Eunice Foote described the greenhouse gas effects of carbon dioxide in 1856. Carlyn Iverson/NOAA Climate.govLong before the current political divide over climate change, and even before the U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), an American scientist named Eunice Foote documented the underlying cause of today’s climate change crisis. The year was 1856. Foote’s brief scientific paper was the first to describe the extraordinary power of carbon dioxide gas to absorb heat – the driving force of global warming.
Earth is, simply put, a ball of confusion these days for most of us—from its pandemics to its politics and everything in between. Fortunately, we can find clarity simply by looking up at the sky. The daily earth horoscope offers a key to the chaos that clouds our lives with a glance at the transits of the moment.
In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award® winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, “Midway”) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, “Game of Thrones”)
Amazon's Project Kuiper is building a satellite internet service to rival SpaceX's Starlink. The first satellites launch in 2022.
If you want a glimpse into the future, look up the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization’s latest update to its global Food Price Index; it jumped over 3% in August and now stands almost 33% higher than this time last year. The rest is simply because the world is not producing enough food to meet the needs of a growing population. Instead, many policy makers seem to assume that the agriculture industry has largely solved the extraordinarily complex problem of producing a healthy, abundant and secure food supply.
In what is believed to be the first recorded case of the endangered species, two California condor chicks were born without a father.
Using high-speed lasers, researchers have created "5D" data storage technology that could allow 500 TB of data to be written to a CD-sized glass disc.