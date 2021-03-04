The science behind frozen wind turbines – and how to keep them spinning through the winter

Hui Hu, Professor of Aerospace Engineering, Iowa State University
·6 min read
<span class="caption">Ice can be a wind turbine's worst enemy.</span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/BidenRenewables/a8e09f1bc97d4062ba1b0b82b11f76d7/photo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty">AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty</a></span>
Ice can be a wind turbine's worst enemy. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Winter is supposed to be the best season for wind power – the winds are stronger, and since air density increases as the temperature drops, more force is pushing on the blades. But winter also comes with a problem: freezing weather.

Even light icing can produce enough surface roughness on wind turbine blades to reduce their aerodynamic efficiency, which reduces the amount of power they can produce, as Texas experienced in February.

Frequent severe icing can cut a wind farm’s annual energy production by over 20%, costing the industry hundreds of millions of dollars. Power loss isn’t the only problem from icing, either. The uneven way ice forms on blades can create imbalances, causing a turbine’s parts to wear out more quickly. It can also induce vibrations that cause the turbines to shut down. In the case of extreme icing, restarting turbines may not be possible for hours and potentially days.

The solution is obvious: de-ice the blades, or find a way to keep ice from forming in the first place. So far, however, most of the strategies for keeping ice off wind turbines blades come from aviation. And airplane wings and wind turbines are built differently and operate under very different conditions.

I am an aerospace and mechanical engineer, and my colleagues and I have been studying wind turbine icing physics over the past 10 years and exploring better solutions for turbine icing protection.

Not all ice is the same

Ice isn’t the same everywhere. It may come from precipitation, clouds or frost. It also freezes in different ways in different climates.

For example, rime icing, formed when tiny, supercooled water droplets hit the surface, usually occurs in regions with relative dry air and colder temperatures, under 20 F. That’s what we typically see in Iowa and other Midwest states in the winter.

Images of ice forming on wind turbine blades
Images of ice forming on wind turbine blades

Glaze icing is associated with much wetter air and warmer temperatures and is commonly seen on the Northeast coast. This is the worst type of ice for wind turbine blades. It forms complicated ice shapes because of its wet nature, which results in more power loss. It’s also likely what formed in Texas in February 2021 when the cold air from the north collided with the moist air from the Gulf Coast. While the majority of the power shut down by the storm was from natural gas, coal or nuclear, wind turbines also struggled.

Tempests in a wind tunnel

Building a wind power operation that can thrive in icy conditions requires a keen understanding of the underlying physics, both of how ice forms and the performance degradation that results from ice building up on turbine blades.

To explore those forces, we use a special wind tunnel that can demonstrate how ice forms on samples of turbine blades, and fly camera-equipped drones.

Using the Icing Research Tunnel at Iowa State University, my team has been replicating the complex 3D shapes of ice forming on turbine blade models in different environments to study how they affect the wind and the blades. Ice can create massive airflow separation. In airplanes, that’s a dangerous situation that can cause them to stall. In wind turbines, it reduces their rotation speed and the amount of power they can produce.

illustration of air flow separation
Ice buildup changes air flow around the turbine blade, which can slow it down. The top photos show ice forming after 10 minutes at different temperatures in the Wind Research Tunnel. The lower measurements show airflow separation as ice accumulates. Icing Research Tunnel of Iowa State University, CC BY-ND

We also study wind turbines in operation around the country as they face some of their toughest conditions.

Using drones equipped with high-resolution digital cameras, we can hover in front of 80-meter-high wind turbines and take photos of the ice right after it forms on the blades. Pairing that with the turbine’s production data shows us how the ice influences power production.

While ice can form over the entire span of the blade, much more ice is found near the tips. After one 30-hour icing event, we found ice as much as a foot thick. Despite the high wind, the ice-heavy turbines rotated much slower and even shut down. The turbines produced only 20% of their normal power over that period.

Chart of ice formation on blade tips
How ice builds up on the tips of turbine blades. Gao, Liu and Hu, 2021, CC BY-ND

Keeping ice off blades

There are a few reasons the strategies that effectively keep ice off aircraft wings aren’t as effective for wind turbine blades.

One is the materials they are made of. While aircraft wings are typically made of metals like aluminum alloy, utility-scale wind turbines are made of polymer-based composites. Metal conducts heat more effectively, so thermal-based systems that circulate heat are more effective in airplane wings. Polymer-based turbine blades are also more likely to get covered by dust and insect collisions, which can change the smoothness of the blade surface and slow water running off the blade, promoting ice formation.

Wind turbines are also more prone to encounters with freezing rain and other low-altitude, high-water-content environments, such as ocean spray for offshore wind turbines.

Most current wind turbine anti-icing and de-icing methods remove ice buildup through electric heating or blowing hot air inside. Heating these massive areas, which are many times larger than airplane wings, adds to the cost of the turbine and is inefficient and energy-consuming. Composite-based turbine blades can also be easily damaged by overheating. And there’s another problem: Water from melting ice may simply run back and refreeze elsewhere.

Another strategy in cold-weather regions is to use surface coatings that repel water or prevent ice from sticking. However, none of the coatings has been able to eliminate ice completely, especially in critical regions near the blades’ leading edges.

A better solution

My team has been developing a novel method that uses elements of both technologies. By heating just the critical regions – particularly the blades’ leading edges — and using water- and ice-repelling coatings, we were able to reduce the amount of heat needed and the risk of running back water to refreeze over the blade surfaces. The result effectively prevents ice from forming on the entire surfaces of turbine blades.

In comparison to the conventional brute-force surface-heating methods, our hybrid strategy also used much less power, resulting in up to 80% energy savings. Without ice to slow it down, the turbines can produce more power through the winter.

Worldwide, nearly 800 gigawatts of wind power have been installed so far, including over 110 gigawatts in the U.S. alone. As the market quickly grows and wind power supplants higher-polluting energy sources, de-icing and ice-proofing strategies are becoming essential.

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Hui Hu, Iowa State University.

Read more:

Hui Hu receives funding from National Science Foundation (NSF) and Iowa Energy Center (IEC) to study wind turbine icing physics and anti-/de-icing.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Organization Is Reportedly Suing Marc Fisher for Allegedly Skipping Out on $1.5 Million in Rent Payments

    Marc Fisher's showroom occupied the 21st floor and part of the 22nd floor at the Trump Tower.

  • Texas Watchdog Says Grid Operator Made $16 Billion Error

    (Bloomberg) -- A firm hired to monitor Texas’ power markets says the region’s grid manager overpriced electricity for almost two days during last month’s energy crisis, resulting in $16 billion in overcharges.Amid the deep winter freeze that knocked nearly half of power generation offline, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, known as Ercot, set the price of electricity at the $9,000-a-megawatt-hour maximum -- standard practice during a grid emergency. But Ercot left that price in place days longer than necessary, resulting in massive overcharges, according to Potomac Economics, an independent market monitor hired by the state of Texas to assess Ercot’s performance. In an unusual move, the firm recommended in a letter to regulators that the pricing be corrected and that $16 billion in charges be reversed as a result.Potomac isn’t the first to say that leaving electricity prices at the $9,000 cap for so long was a mistake. Plenty of power companies at risk of defaulting on their payments have said the same. But the market monitor is giving that opinion considerable weight and could sway regulators to let companies off the hook for some of the massive electricity charges they incurred during the crisis.The Arctic blast that crippled Texas’s grid and plunged more than 4 million homes and businesses into darkness for days has pushed many companies to the brink of insolvency and stressed the power market, which is facing a more-than $2.5 billion payment shortfall. One utility, Brazos Electric Power Cooperative, has already filed for bankruptcy, while retailers Griddy Energy LLC and Entrust Energy Inc. defaulted and have been banned from participating in the market.Retroactively adjusting the power price would ease the financial squeeze on some of the companies facing astronomical power bills in the wake of the energy crisis. EDF Renewable Energy and Just Energy are among those asking the Public Utility Commission to reset the power price for the days after the immediate emergency while others have also asked regulators to waive their obligation to pay until price disputes are resolved.“If we don’t act to stabilize things, a worst-case scenario is that people will go under,” said Carrie Bivens, the Ercot independent market monitor director at Potomac Economics. “It creates a cascading effect.”The erroneous charges exceed the total cost of power traded in real-time in all of 2020, said Bivens, who spent 14 years at Ercot, where she most recently was director of market operations before becoming its watchdog. “It’s a mind-blowing amount of money.”While prices neared the $9,000 cap on the first day of the blackouts, they soon dipped to $1,200 -- a fluctuation that the utility commission later attributed to a computer glitch. The panel, which oversees the state’s power system, ordered Ercot to manually set the price at the maximum to incentivize generators to feed more electricity into the grid during the period of supply scarcity. The market monitor argues that Ercot should have reset prices once rotating blackouts ended because, at the point, the emergency was over.It’s asking the commission to direct Ercot to correct the real-time price of electricity from 12 a.m. Feb. 18 to 9 a.m. Feb. 19. Doing so could save end-customers around $1.5 billion that otherwise would be passed through to them from electricity providers, Bevins said.But power generators that reaped substantial profits from the high prices during the crisis week are likely to push back. Vistra Corp. on Thursday submitted comments to the utility commission arguing against repricing. During a Texas senate hearing the same day, utilities South Texas Electric Cooperative and the Lower Colorado River Authority also voiced opposition.Texas Competitive Power Advocates, a trade association representing generators, said retroactively changing prices could discourage future investments in Texas’s electricity market. “Changing prices after the fact creates additional instability and uncertainty,” Michele Richmond, the group’s executive director, said in an email.Bivens acknowledged the market monitor isn’t typically in favor of repricing, but noted in her letter to the commission that the move wouldn’t result in any revenue shortfalls for generators. Instead, the new price would reflect the actual supply, demand and reserves during the period.“This isn’t some Monday morning quarterbacking,” she said in an interview. “Ercot made an error and we don’t let errors slide.”The utility commission on Wednesday adopted a prior recommendation made by the market monitor, voting to to claw back some payments to power generators for services they never actually provided during energy crisis. The commissioners also expressed support for capping the price of certain grid services -- a request made by several retailers -- but didn’t take action on it. Another commission meeting is scheduled for Friday.(Adds Entrust to list of defaults in fourth paragraph, Vistra opposition and trade group comment in 10th and 11th, and more on monitor letter in 12th.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Genetically modified squirrels could curb growing population of greys

    Mutant grey squirrels, genetically modified to spread infertility genes, could be released into the wild to tackle the burgeoning population, the University of Edinburgh has said. North American grey squirrels were imported to Britain in the mid-19th century by landowners, and their population has now grown to more than two million. Not only do they out-compete the native red squirrel, they also strip trees of their bark, causing a threat to woodlands, as well as preying on eggs and chicks. The Department of the Environment (Defra) is currently looking at options for controlling grey squirrels with culls and oral contraceptives being considered. Now the University of Edinburgh has suggested that genetically altering squirrels so they pass on infertility genes could dramatically cut populations. In a new study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers found that releasing just 100 mutated squirrels into a population of 3,000 greys would wipe out the population within 15 years. The technique is known as a gene drive, and has already been successfully used to dramatically lower populations of mosquitoes to prevent malaria and Zika.

  • Executive Overseeing Texas' Power Grid Is Forced Out From Within

    HOUSTON — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas decided to force out its chief executive Wednesday after the agency, which controls the flow of electricity through much of the state, became the target of blame and scorn for widespread outages during last month’s winter storm. The impending departure of the executive, Bill Magness, is the storm’s latest fallout, with lawmakers vowing to hold officials accountable and overhaul the power system. The leader of the state’s utility regulator, the Public Utility Commission, bowed to mounting pressure by resigning Monday. Seven board members at the council, known as ERCOT, have resigned since last week. The rest of the board voted, 6-1, on Wednesday night to replace Magness, who had led the agency since 2016. In a statement, the board said he would continue to oversee ERCOT and “work with state leaders and regulators on potential reforms” until a replacement is selected. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The storm that swept across much of Texas on Feb. 14, delivering ice, snow and some of the coldest weather recorded in the state, pushed the power grid to the brink of collapse. Demand surged and supply plummeted as power facilities fell offline. In news conferences and in testimony before the state Legislature, Magness defended the decisions of grid operators, contending that to avert a complete collapse they had had virtually no other choice than turning to rotating blackouts. “We’d still be talking about how we’d get the power on,” he told lawmakers last week, adding that he would not act differently if he were in the same situation again. Even so, the decision had grave implications for millions of Texans. Deaths from hypothermia and carbon monoxide poisoning were reported across the state. Water systems were knocked out by the loss of power. Some residents have been saddled with electric bills eclipsing $10,000. State officials, including Gov. Greg Abbott and other lawmakers, assigned blame for the outages to ERCOT, but the grid’s failure has also animated critics of Texas’ embrace of deregulation, including its desire to have a power grid of its own. Magness was among the state utility officials and electric company leaders brought before lawmakers for hours of intense questioning. Lawmakers argued that ERCOT and others had failed to act after previous winter storms and to adequately prepare Texas’ electric system for harsh conditions. But Magness, in his testimony, argued that ERCOT, an independent entity, had followed a set of guidelines established by the Legislature. The chairwoman of the Public Utility Commission, DeAnn Walker, resigned in the aftermath of those hearings, saying that her agency was not the only one to blame. “I believe others should come forward in dignity and courage and acknowledge how their actions or inactions contributed to the situation,” Walker said in her resignation letter, listing gas and electric companies and other state agencies that, she added, “had responsibility to foresee what could have happened and failed to take the necessary steps.” On Wednesday, Abbott elevated another member of the utility commission, Arthur D’Andrea, to replace her. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Letters to the Editor: The solution to saving California's condors? Stop building in their habitats

    Europe has plenty of wind turbines. Are the grounds there littered with dead bird carcasses too?

  • Now That I've Seen the New Isuzu D-Max, It's the Only Pickup Truck I Want

    Sadly for me—and for all of us—it's not likely to ever come to the U.S.

  • Scottish contractors find hidden treasure and a message under kitchen floor

    In today’s “hidden discoveries inside a house” news, a pair of contractors in Edinburgh, Scotland, made a discovery under the floorboards of a kitchen that they were working on. What was it? Scotch whiskey, of course, and a cute little message for the future owners of the house. UPI has the story.

  • Tsunami watch in Hawaii following significant earthquake in Pacific

    The latest in a string of powerful earthquakes shook part of the southwestern Pacific on Friday morning, local time, leading to far-reaching tsunami concerns. The magnitude 8.1 earthquake occurred at 8:28 a.m. NZST Friday, or 2:38 p.m. EST Thursday, according to the USGS. The epicenter was located well northeast of New Zealand, but the shaking was felt on part of the country and nearby islands in the region. "[This] is directly related to the M7.4 in nearly the same location just under 2 hours before," the USGS said in a Tweet. "Both of those occurred on the subduction interface between Pacific and Australia plates." A tsunami warning was initially issued for the Kermadec Island region, but that was later changed to a tsunami advisory, where tsunami waves could reach 3 meters (10 feet), according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) A tsunami warning was issued for New Zealand coasts, the country's emergency management agency said. This includes the Great Barrier Island and part of the north-facing shores of the North Island. Tsunami waves are also possible along the coasts of Fiji, American Samoa and other nearby islands. There is no tsunami threat to mainland Australia. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP A tsunami watch has been issued for Hawaii. People in Hawaii do not need to take action immediately but should prepare in the event that tsunami waves do arrive. According to the PTWC, if a tsunami does reach Hawaii, the earliest arrival of the first wave would be 4:35 p.m. HST Thursday. The tsunami threat has not been completely ruled out for the Pacific Coast of the U.S. and Canada, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC). "Earthquakes of this size are known to generate tsunamis potentially dangerous to coasts outside the source region," the NTWC said. "More information will be issued as it becomes available." TSUNAMI WATCH continued for Hawaii. A WATCH means a tsunami may impact Hawaii. Threat and potential impacts are still being evaluated by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. KNOW if you are in an EVACUATION RED ZONE. See this link for Oahu Evacuation ZONES https://t.co/716pXxq7kb— Oahu Emergency Mgmt. (@Oahu_DEM) March 4, 2021 This is a breaking situation. Continue to check back with AccuWeather for more updates. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, Fubo, and Verizon Fios.

  • GOP state lawmakers seek to nullify federal gun limits

    With Democrats controlling the presidency and Congress, Republican state lawmakers concerned about the possibility of new federal gun control laws aren't waiting to react. Legislation in at least a dozen states seeks to nullify any new restrictions, such as ammunition limits or a ban on certain types of weapons. Federal law plays a big role in some areas, such as keeping guns away from domestic violence offenders.

  • Saudi prince pushes on with $500 billion megacity as U.S. points the finger over Khashoggi killing

    Yet preparations for NEOM, the $500 billion signature project in Prince Mohammed bin Salman's drive to diversify Saudi Arabia's economy, are well underway. The organisation behind the development, expected to be close to the size of Belgium when it is completed, will hire 700 people this year, according to Simon Ainslie, the venture's chief operating officer. While NEOM is being sold as a vision of a brighter future, international investors have yet to bite.

  • Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol

    The Capitol Police have requested that members of the National Guard continue to provide security at the U.S. Capitol for another two months, The Associated Press has learned. Defense officials say the new proposal is being reviewed by the Pentagon. The request underscores the continuing concerns about security and the potential for violence at the Capitol, two months after rioters breached the building in violence that left five people dead.

  • 'A Nightmare Every Day': Inside an Overwhelmed Funeral Home

    LOS ANGELES — The chapel at Continental Funeral Home was once a place where the living remembered the dead. Now the pews, chairs and furniture have been pushed aside to make room, and the dead far outnumber the living. On a Thursday afternoon last month in Continental’s chapel in East Los Angeles, across the street from a 7-Eleven, there were four bodies in cardboard boxes. And two bodies in open coffins, awaiting makeup. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times And seven wrapped in white and pink sheets on wheeled stretchers. And 18 in closed coffins where the pews used to be. And 31 on the shelves of racks against the walls. The math numbed the heart as much as the mind — 62 bodies. Elsewhere at Continental — in the hallways beyond the chapel, in the trailers outside — there were even more. “I live a nightmare every day,” said Magda Maldonado, 58, owner of the funeral home. “It’s a crisis, a deep crisis. When somebody calls me, I beg them for patience. ‘Please be patient,’ I say, ‘that’s all I’m asking you.’ Because nothing is normal these days.” Funeral homes are places America often prefers to ignore. As the coronavirus pandemic surged in Los Angeles in recent months, the industry went into disaster mode, quietly and anonymously dealing with mass death on a scale for which it was unprepared and ill-equipped. Like those in Queens and Brooklyn, New York, in the spring or South Texas in the summer, funeral homes in parts of Los Angeles have become hellish symbols of COVID-19’s toll. Continental has been one of the most overwhelmed funeral homes in the country. Its location at the center of Southern California’s coronavirus spike, its popularity with working-class Mexican and Mexican American families who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, its decision to expand its storage capacity — all have combined to turn the day-to-day into a careful dance of controlled chaos. For more than six weeks, a reporter and a photographer were allowed by Maldonado, her employees and the relatives of those who died to document the inner workings of the mortuary and the heartache of funeral after funeral after funeral. Beverly Hills has had 32 deaths. Santa Monica has had 150. East Los Angeles — an unincorporated part of Los Angeles County that is one of the largest Mexican American communities in the United States — has had 388. With more than 52,000 virus-related deaths, California has recorded the most of any state but about average per capita. At Continental, the brutal reality of the death toll hits the gut first, the eyes second. At the entrance of the chapel lobby, look first to the left: four bodies under white sheets on hardware-store-style metal shelves originally designed to hold something other than human lives. Next to those four were another four, and more in the middle, and more to the right. The 31 bodies on the shelves rested on plywood and cardboard beds, their heads on Styrofoam block pillows. The racks were so tall in one corner that the finial of an ornate chandelier cleared it by inches. Bodies in coffins were rolled out. Bodies on stretchers were rolled in. Their uniformity was disrupted by the smallest details: a tuft of a woman’s long black hair spilling out of the top of her sheets, a right foot. “We don’t know how the public will see it, but it was necessary,” Maldonado said of the chapel’s conversion. “The need brought us to improvise. We’re in America, so we suppose that we are prepared for everything. But in this emergency that we had, we were not.” The Workers’ Burden The trailer was cool and unusually empty. Eleven bodies were lined up on the right and seven on the left, all in cardboard boxes. The names were written in black marker on the flaps of the lids. The tallest stacks were four high, each box separated by a strip of plywood. Victor Hernandez helped push a new one in, the 19th body. He was one of the newest employees of Continental Funeral Home. Hernandez, 23, had been a chef at a sushi restaurant but lost his job during the state’s shutdown. Out of work for months, he went to the 7-Eleven across the street from the funeral home one day and saw the sign that Maldonado had posted at the corner: “Now Hiring!” He started a few weeks ago, making $15 an hour, plus overtime. The co-worker who helped him push the stretcher down the middle of the trailer, Daniel Murillo, 23, was also hired recently. He used to work at McDonald’s. “I’m not going to lie: The first day I had nightmares,” Hernandez said. “It makes me appreciate life a lot more now. I see my parents, my sisters — I see them differently than I did before. I’ve got to cherish them.” Firefighters, nurses, doctors, paramedics, police officers — the first responders who make up the nation’s coronavirus front lines have been celebrated throughout the pandemic. But in hard-hit cities, funeral home workers have been invisible last responders. They have always done the work no one wants to, but they do it now to an extreme. The virus has exhausted them, pushed some to quit and infected them, too. They view themselves as working-class emergency workers in a specialized, misunderstood field. “I feel like for me this job was a calling,” said Brianna Hernandez, 26, a manager and apprentice embalmer. “Most of my friends and family are like, ‘You’re crazy.’ No one wants to talk about death. It’s going to happen to any of us, at any time, at any moment.” Maldonado, Continental’s owner, said that about 25% of the employees at her funeral homes in California have tested positive for the virus but that none of them had been infected from handling bodies. Still, she has largely stayed away from relatives and fellow worshippers at her church. “I’m not able to go to anybody’s house because I feel that I have the virus with me and I’m going to take it,” Maldonado said. “So for me, I just go home, take a shower and stay home.” In some ways, Continental is a workplace like any other. Led Zeppelin and Guns N’ Roses blare from the radio in the embalming room. Workers walk through the halls after lunch sipping from sodas from McDonald’s. Murillo talks about refurbishing his 1967 VW Beetle. Hernandez, in an Iron Maiden knit cap, talks about producing his own music. In tight quarters, at a hurried pace, with coffins and stretchers streaming past, mistakes are made. One afternoon, Hernandez bent down into the racks and jostled the arm of the dead man on the bottom shelf. “Sorry, buddy,” he told him. The Numbers Overwhelm The calendar Maldonado keeps at her desk ran out of space in the pandemic. She had to tape extra columns to the bottom of the pages to add time slots, one of scores of small improvisations. One day recently she had 12 funerals at her four Los Angeles area locations. The next day she had 13. Maldonado and her managers estimate the total number of bodies at Continental’s East Los Angeles site most days at about 260. Over the past 10 weeks, the office phones were flooded with hundreds of calls, so she turned the weekend answering service into a seven-day-a-week operation. She had the tables and the counters removed from the cafeteria where grieving relatives used to gather; after cooling units were installed, the space, like the chapel, was converted into a makeshift morgue. The large whiteboard on an office wall was built for 22 names of those who had perished. Now it has more than 150, and there are other bulletin boards filled up on other walls. Two of the names were Ernestino and Luisa Hoyos. They had been married nearly 40 years. He was 63 and a gardener. She was 60 and worked at an adult-care facility for older people. They bought a house in nearby Fontana big enough for the entire family to live together, including their children and grandchildren. Luisa Hoyos worked at the adult-care facility with her daughter. One of their co-workers infected Hoyos and her daughter, family members said, and they brought the virus home to Fontana. Hoyos and her husband were taken to the same hospital and eventually put in the same room. She died first, on Jan. 13; he died Jan. 16. Just as they had shared a hospital room, the Hoyoses shared a funeral. At Continental, double funerals — for husbands and wives, fathers and sons, mothers and daughters — have become commonplace. “There are really no words to describe what we’re going through,” said the couple’s daughter, Anayeli Hoyos, 38. “I know COVID is going to go away, but we’re marked. We’re marked for the rest of our lives.” Those Who Remain Death has been quick in East Los Angeles, but mourning waits. The delays — for the body to be picked up from a hospital, for an open date for a funeral — last for weeks. The pent-up grief spills out daily in the parking lot that has become Continental’s new outdoor chapel. Traffic speeds by on Beverly Boulevard, drowning out some eulogies. Pedestrians and postal workers cut across behind the folding chairs, mid-ceremony. The mariachis strum Mexican ballads as relatives break down next to the traffic cones. Amada Perez Rodriguez, 79, a mother of two and grandmother of seven, died of the coronavirus Jan. 6. Her funeral was Feb. 10. “It’s very frustrating, agonizing,” said her son, Moises Perez, 45, as he stood in the parking lot after her funeral. “On her last breath, she was more concerned about us than her own health. I remember telling her, ‘How are you doing, Mom?’ And she said, ‘No, how are the kids? How are you doing?’” Vicenta Bahena, 54, contracted the virus at a laundromat. Everyone in her household was infected, including her longtime partner, Serafin Salgado, 47, a dump truck driver. All recovered, except Bahena, who was born in Iguala, Mexico, and raised three sons. She died Jan. 26 at a hospital in the city of Inglewood. Salgado had initially thought Bahena’s body would be taken to the funeral home the day after she died at the hospital. But he called Continental and was told it would take weeks. “They told me that they have so many bodies that they couldn’t help me yet,” Salgado said. Bahena finally arrived at Continental more than two weeks after she died. “I want to rest, and stop thinking that she’s in the cold while I’m warm at home,” Salgado said. He and Bahena had been together three decades but never legally married. They had planned to marry this year. Last week at Continental, in a hallway marked by so much death, near a row of empty upright coffins, there was a glimpse of life, on a hanger. It was Bahena’s wedding dress, wrapped in plastic, awaiting her funeral. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Capitol Police Says Militia Planning March 4 Attack; General Says Pentagon Took 3 Hours to Approve National Guard to Subdue Insurrection

    There’s still a lot being unpacked regarding the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, and it doesn’t help that white supremacist militia groups are apparently planning another attack in Washington, D.C., tomorrow.

  • James Comer: Joe Biden has done more as president to open borders than he has to reopen schools

    Rep. James Comer R-Ky. discusses GOP request for hearing on the Biden administration’s handling of migrant children at the border.

  • Greedy Williams slowly making his way back toward full strength

    Browns cornerback Greedy Williams‘ 2020 season ended before it began. He injured his right shoulder during a tackling drill Aug. 24. No one knew the extent at the time, not even Williams. “I thought, ‘It’s just a stinger; I’ll be out at practice tomorrow,’’’ Williams told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “’I ain’t trippin.'” The [more]

  • Ex-Fox News Women Slam Jesse Watters for Victim-Blaming Cuomo Harassment Accusers

    John Lamparski/GettyFox News’ resident macho man Jesse Watters—who built his professional reputation, such as it is, by stalking liberals on camera, many of them women, on behalf of his predatory boss Bill O’Reilly—received a rhetorical slap in the face Thursday for his recommendation that women solve the problem of workplace sexual harassment simply by slapping their male harassers.“I would suggest that women—and I’ve gotten in trouble for saying this before—you slap the man in the face. And you do it immediately,” Watters opined on Wednesday’s episode of The Five during a discussion of the sexual harassment and unwanted touching allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “Because if you wait too long, the politician feels like he can keep doing this, and it doesn’t matter if it comes out a year or three years later. Do it immediately. When he’s fresh.”Several former Fox News women, who received monetary settlements and left the company after being targeted by harassers at the Donald Trump-friendly channel, reacted to Watters’ prescription with withering disgust.“Women all across America are very pleased to have Jesse Watters mansplain to them,” former Fox News political analyst Julie Roginsky told The Daily Beast, “but Jesse Watters might have observed while working for two harassers [late Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes and O’Reilly] that women are already facing the risk of professional retaliation by not going along with the harasser’s wishes.”Roginsky—who left Fox News in 2017 after settling a sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit against the company, Ailes and his deputy Bill Shine—added: “If the women got violent with the harasser their career would be over. Many are bound by forced arbitrations and NDAs at the start of their jobs. They couldn’t tell their stories. The better suggestion from Jesse is to put the onus on his fellow men to not harass women.”Ed Henry’s Accusers Say His Behavior Was an Open Secret at Fox NewsFormer Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, whose July 2016 sexual harassment lawsuit against Ailes resulted in his being ousted in disgrace, agreed.“Suggesting that women should slap their perpetrator is re-victimizing the victim in the sense they should fix the problem they have nothing to do with,” Carlson told The Daily Beast. “The responsibility to stop harassment, primarily a man’s issue, should not fall on a woman to fix it. It’s similar to other excuses that women should leave their jobs or move to another department rather than looking at the real problem. It’s another cover-your-ass reaction rather than working to fix the problem.”In a tweet, she added: “Not to mention how idiotic it is to assume slapping a predator would somehow change them. And that it should be up to the woman to slap instead of predatory to just not harass.”In an emailed response to The Daily Beast, Watters said he had been misunderstood: “This kind of predatory behavior needs to stop immediately and it’s 100% the harasser’s responsibility to stop it. My intention was to defend victims and hold inappropriate politicians accountable—any suggestion otherwise is a misinterpretation of what I said.”Other women who spoke to The Daily Beast about Watters’s remark—several of whom signed non-disclosure agreements as part of cash settlements of lawsuits—asked to remain anonymous in order to avoid potential retaliation by Fox News Media or its parent company Fox Corp.“It is simple to say ‘just slap him in the face,’ and while that might garner the woman short-term cheers, it would almost inevitably condemn her professional career, especially in broadcasting,” said one former Fox on-air personality. “If every man at Fox who made inappropriate comments was slapped at that moment, you would have a lot of red-faced men walking around the network. And, sadly, the women would never be allowed past security again to see.”This woman added: “It is odd to see Fox take such an aggressive position regarding Gov. Cuomo, rallying for him to resign. This, as Fox continues to put multiple hosts and contributors on air who have been proven to do the same if not worse than the accusations against Cuomo.”A second woman cited the 42-year-old Watters’ reported history of divorcing his then-wife Noelle in March 2019 after engaging in an extramarital affair with his 26-year-old associate producer, now-wife Emma DiGiovine. The officiant at their December 2019 wedding was then-Fox News anchor Ed Henry, who was fired last year as a Fox Business producer filed a graphic lawsuit accusing Henry of sexual abuse.“A man [Jesse Watters] who had an affair with a much younger woman at work really has no place to tell women how they should react professionally when abused at work,” this person said. “Violence is not an answer. It's usually the one thing women fear the most when their abusers are much larger, heavier and stronger than they are.”Fox News Airs Openly Racist Segment on Asian PeopleAttorney Douglas Wigdor, who has represented several Fox News accusers, told The Daily Beast: “It’s a classic rape myth that women should somehow use their physical power to ward off men who attack them, when the reality is that most women panic and freeze when sexually assaulted.”Wednesday evening was not the first time Watters has drawn widespread criticism for piggish comments about women. In April 2017, the Fox host delivered some not-so-subtle sexual innuendo about Ivanka Trump, remarking upon video of her speaking at a women’s rights conference, “I really liked how she was speaking into that microphone,” while gesturing towards his mouth and smirking. The next day, Watters denied the sexual undertones before announcing an abrupt “family vacation.”Meanwhile, a former Fox News staffer said: “I’d buy tickets to watch Jesse Watters slap his former boss Bill O’Reilly. What say you anchorman? Are you hiding under your desk? Bill used to always say ‘what say you?’ and ‘are you hiding under your desk’ when guests wouldn’t come on after his on-air challenge to duke it out with him. Jesse Watters has lacked the moral fortitude to stand with any of the courageous women of Fox News, all who lost their jobs after being sexually harassed where he is currently employed.”This woman added: “Now, in an incredible twist, he fancies himself the arbiter of sexual harassment. Only at Fox News could it get this perverse. But what else can we expect when the founder of Fox News, Rupert Murdoch, diminished decades-long sexual harassment coverup as nothing more than a 'little bit of flirting.’”—Diana Falzone was an on-camera and digital reporter for FoxNews.com from 2012 to 2018. In May 2017, she filed a gender discrimination and disability lawsuit against the network and settled, and left the company in March 2018. Along with Roginsky and Carlson, she co-founded Lift Our Voices, a nonprofit seeking to eradicate NDAs in the workplace used to conceal toxic workplace behavior.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mothers Are Regaining Jobs, Even While Shouldering Pandemic Burdens at Home

    The perception that we’re in the midst of a “she-cession” — in which women have lost jobs at a higher rate than men — has not been borne out. And this winter, more mothers have returned to paid work, bringing them closer to the employment levels of fathers, a new analysis of census data shows. In April, the number of mothers who were actively working and living with school-aged children plummeted 22% from the previous April, and the number of fathers who were actively working fell 15.5%, the data shows. But by late fall, enough mothers had returned to paid work that the decline among mothers and fathers was about equal, 7% below the year before. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Neither of them have achieved pre-pandemic levels of active work, but mothers are no longer disproportionately affected,” said Misty L. Heggeness, a principal economist at the Census Bureau and a co-author of the new analysis. Still, just about a quarter of children in the United States are back in school full time, and many parents’ child care responsibilities haven’t lessened. “In some sense, we should be more concerned,” she said. “There are still kids to take care of and all the work to be done.” Mothers have always been less likely than fathers to be employed. In January compared with one year earlier, there were 1.4 million fewer mothers who were actively working and living with school-aged children, compared with 1 million fewer fathers, according to the analysis. But as mothers have returned to work, fathers’ employment has stayed flat. In general, the employment crisis is affecting men and women at similar levels, despite the focus on its effect on women. Unlike most recessions, including 2008, which have been harder on men, this one has hit fields where many women work, like hospitality, health care and government. When schools and child care centers closed, vastly more mothers than fathers took on the responsibilities of child care and remote learning. But this narrative overlooks the extent to which the pandemic has also affected men’s employment. As of December, men and women were unemployed at the same rate: 6.7%. As of January, the share of the working-age population that was employed had dropped the same amount for men and women: 3.6 percentage points from the year before. The sectors that have been hit hardest, like restaurants and retail, are about half male. In other rich countries, data also suggests that women have not taken a larger labor market hit than men. “The ‘she-cession’ thing is frustrating,” said Ernie Tedeschi, an Upshot contributor and a policy economist at Evercore, an investment firm. “It’s totally fair that this is a different recession for women than in the past. But the data shows men are hurting, too, just in different ways.” The pandemic has been distinctly difficult for women, particularly mothers — Vice President Kamala Harris this month called their job losses a “national emergency.” Women are already at a disadvantage in pay and promotions. Their progress in the labor force, decades in the making, may have been erased by the recession. Mothers were much likelier than fathers to leave work because of school closures and caregiving responsibilities, and a variety of data shows that they are doing significantly more of the additional child care, education and housework during the pandemic. Now, as more have returned to paid work, they are adding to the unpaid work they are already doing at home: “When we say moms are catching up to dads, that says nothing about how hard it is,” Heggeness said. When lockdowns began in the spring, the exodus of mothers from paid work was fast and large. By April, nearly half of mothers living with school-aged children weren’t working. Unemployment remains high. But there could be a few reasons more mothers are working now. The analysis looked at whether parents had a job or not, but not at how many hours they worked, so some mothers might have returned to part-time or gig jobs that paid less than they earned before. They might have been more able to work as parts of the country began to reopen after the lockdowns. In some places, their children returned to school in the fall, or their employers reopened. Also, after the initial, acute stage of the pandemic passed, they might have made new child care arrangements so they could earn a paycheck. A few weeks before the pandemic hit, Melissa Colbourne went on medical leave from her job as a case manager for a child care agency. She had planned to be out for two months, but when schools closed, she extended her leave through the summer. She is a single mother, and her daughter Alyssa, now 9, was at home. In the fall, she returned to work. Because schools are still closed in Los Angeles, where they live, she started sending Alyssa to a subsidized day care where she does remote school. “I have a car note, rent, groceries to pay for, bills, so I can’t just up and quit,” said Colbourne, 37. “I think that’s what it is with a lot of African American women. A lot of us don’t have a lot of family we can depend on.” Detailed data has not been available on the experience of parents during the pandemic, so researchers have tried various methods to determine the effects. The census analysis examined data about parents living with school-aged children. It excluded parents of infants and toddlers, an age when mothers are less likely to work in general. It also excluded parents not living with their children because the data is unavailable, and custodial parents are more likely to be involved in daily child care. The analysis looked at parents who were actively working, excluding those employed but on leave. Many more mothers than normal are using paid or unpaid leave to cope with the child care crisis. (This is a different approach than more commonly reported employment numbers, which leave out people who are not looking for work, such as mothers who have stopped working until schools reopen, and count people on most kinds of leave as being employed.) Though mothers are facing unusual challenges, the census analysis also shows the ways in which they have been affected by the same forces as other workers. It found that mothers who exited the workforce were largely from the service sector, which is where most of the job losses have been. More than parental status or gender, education has been most decisive in who has lost jobs during the pandemic, said Claudia Goldin, a labor economist at Harvard. People with college degrees are more likely to have been able to work from home, to work for employers that have stayed in business or to be able to afford additional child care. “The existence of children was never as important as being low-educated in sectors that were hard hit,” she said. “I’ve looked at this 100 different ways, and the existence of kids is not as great as the fact that this is just a horrific recession, affecting everyone.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Texas power grid names firms with unpaid bills, cuts off second

    Texas' power grid operator on Wednesday cited 12 energy companies and two municipal utilities for failure to pay their bills for power and services during February's deadly blackout that has led to the ouster of the operator's chief executive. The companies and utilities owe $2.21 billion for power and services during the storm, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which runs the grid providing electricity to 90% of state residents, said. In response to the blackouts, some of which ERCOT imposed to balance the grid after freezing generators went offline, the operator ousted Chief Executive Bill Magness, following calls for his resignation by state lawmakers.

  • Is a spring coronavirus surge inevitable?

    Experts fear that relaxed lockdown orders and new virus variants could lead to one more spike in cases before vaccines curb the pandemic for good.

  • Tsunami Sirens Sound on New Zealand Coast After Powerful Off-Shore Earthquake

    A tsunami warning was issued for large stretches of New Zealand’s northeast coastline on March 5 after a magnitude-8.1 earthquake – the third in the country that morning – struck the Kermadec Islands, about 600 miles northeast of the North Island.New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency warned residents in areas ranging from the Bay of Islands down to Tolaga Bay to “move immediately” to higher ground or “or as far inland as possible.”A tsunami warning was also issued in American Samoa, while Hawaii was placed under a tsunami watch. Credit: Sacha Judd via Storyful