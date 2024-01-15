Science behind King Tides: How these large—sometimes sneaky—waves develop

While strolling along Vancouver's seawall, you've likely witnessed the awe-inspiring sight of colossal waves engulfing the surroundings.

These remarkable tidal occurrences, commonly referred to as King Tides, hold a significant scientific significance.

As we delve deeper into their scientific intricacies, we unlock a wealth of knowledge regarding these extraordinary phenomena that materialize during winter and summer seasons. Watch the video above to learn more.

(Header image shows King Tide in Victoria, B.C. on Jan. 7 2022. Submitted to The Weather by Alene B.)