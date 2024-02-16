Science and Engineering Fair results

Feb. 15—The following are the results of the 40th annual Permian Basin Science and Engineering Fair held Feb. 2- at the University of Texas Permian Basin gym. Evan Cave, Concho Valley Science Fair (Cave Homeschool) 9th grade, was the overall winner.

His project was Ad Astral Testing Rocket Fin Configurations and Their Effect on Fight Stability in Physics, Astronomy and Mathematics.

Diamondback Energy was the sponsor.

Behavioral/Social Science

Third Grade

— 1st Place: Ren Morse, Carver Center

— 2nd Place: Mackenzie Coykendall, Carver Center

— 3rd Place: Autumn Holmes, Carver Center

Fourth Grade

— 1st Place: Preston Freeman, Carver Center

— 2nd Place: Madeline Rettig, Carver Center

— 3rd Place: Emma Robertson, Carver Center

Fifth Grade

— 1st Place: Cash Stoker, Barbara Jordan Elementary

— 2nd Place: Kinsley Odell, Carver Center

— 3rd Place: Izel Montelongo, Hays Elementary

Chemistry

Third Grade

— 1st Place: Madeline Defriend, Carver Center

— 2nd Place: Lillian Layton, Parkway Elementary School

— 3rd Place: Noble Brooks, Carver Center

Fourth Grade

— 1st Place: Camila Chavez, Harmony Science Academy, Odessa

— 2nd Place: Evelyn Walker, Harmony Science Academy

— 3rd Place: Tied Juana Borgano, Hays Elementary

— 3rd Place: Tied Amarie Doporto, Harmony Science Academy, Odessa

Fifth Grade

— 1st Place: Jahanzaib (JZ) Hassan, Carver Center

— 2nd Place: Sebastian Rubalcado, Austin Montessori

— 3rd Place: Landon Villarreal, Reagan Elementary School

Earth/Space Science

Third Grade

— 1st Place: Naithik Yankarla, Reagan Elementary School

— 2nd Place: Alexis Garcia, Reagan Elementary School

— 3rd Place: David Valencia, Reagan Elementary School

Fourth Grade

— 1st Place: Zehra Ziyanak, Reagan Elementary

— 2nd Place: Olawatimileyin (Timi) Escho, Carver Center

— 3rd Place: Qasim Akram, Reagan Elementary School

Fifth Grade

— 1st Place: Rohan Nagalla, Reagan Elementary School

— 2nd Place: Emma Fansler, Carver Center

— 3rd Place: Tied Barker Andrews, Carver Center

— 3rd Place: Tied Carson Wagner, Austin Montessori

Engineering

Third Grade

— 1st Place: Bryson Stangby, St. John's Episcopal School

— 2nd Place: Ella McQuistion, Carver Center

— 3rd Place: Anthony Ayala, Carver Center

Fourth Grade

— 1st Place: Jayden Perea, Harmony Science Academy

— 2nd Place: Jackson Bass, Barbara Jordan Elementary

— 3rd Place: Adalyn Deleon, Harmony Science Academy, Odessa

Fifth Grade

— 1st Place: Enoch Yuan, Carver Center

— 2nd Place: Xander Kirkland, Carver Center

— 3rd Place: Maya Chebli, Carver Center

Life Science

Third Grade

— 1st Place: CeCe Hadcock, Carver Center

— 2nd Place: Sahana Somireddy Carver Center

— 3rd Place: Quade Armstrong, Parkway Elementary School

Fourth Grade

— 1st Place: Jackson Wells, Carver Center

— 2nd Place: Isabella Aguilar, Carver Center

— 3rd Place: Tied Maddox Mitchell, Barbara Jordan Elementary

— 3rd Place: Tied Grace Williams, Austin Montessori

Fifth Grade

— 1st Place: Chimbuchi Somto-Mbamalu, Carver Center

— 2nd Place: Riya Bommisetty, Reagan Elementary

— 3rd Place: Hunter Peters, Fasken Elementary

Mathematics/Physics

Third Grade

— 1st Place: Daniel Chen, Carver Center

— 2nd Place: Tied Briggs Andrews, Carver Center

— 2nd Place: Tied Ethan Cole Char, Hays Elementary

— 3rd Place: Nicholas Sanchez, Reagan Elementary School

Fourth Grade

— 1st Place: Pratham Vignesh, Carver Center

— 2nd Place: Kartyr Swarb, Parkway Elementary

— 3rd Place: Olawatamilore (Tami) Esho, Carver Center

Fifth Grade

— 1st Place: Eli Chang, Carver Center

— 2nd Place: Lucy Jordan, Reagan Elementary

— 3rd Place: Tied Ryker Adkins, Reagan Elementary

— 3rd Place: Tied Ellie Kinman, Carver Center

Animal Science

— 1st Place: Keerthana Bere, Young Women's Leadership Academy, eighth grade, Testing the Memory of Planaria with Regenerated Brain

— 2nd Place: Regan Roberts, Carver Center, sixth grade, Hatch Rate of Chicken Eggs

— 3rd Place: Layne Chisham, Carver Center, sixth grade, What is the Best Dog Diet?

Behavioral and Social

— 1st Place: Maria Fuentes Garcia, Young Women's Leadership Academy, What Type of Music is Best for Studying?

— 2nd Place: Zeah Kumar, Young Women's Leadership Academy, eighth grade

— 3rd Place: Issac Haholongan, Carver Center, sixth grade, Occular Dominance Difference in Short-Term Memory Between Different Age Groups

Biomedical and Medical Engineering

— 1st Place: Aashri Mukkera, Carver Center, sixth grade, bioengineered kidney

— 2nd Place: Ira Ronanki, Youth Women's Leadership Academy, eighth grade, Measuring the Effect of Restrictive Diets on Blood Sugar

— 3rd Place: Virgina Govea Quintero, Young Women's Leadership Academy, eighth grade, Artificial Pancreas

Chemistry & Biochemistry

— 1st Place: Matew Nnanna, Carver Center, sixth grade, Microbial Fuel Cell

— 2nd Place: Yadelly Gardea, Parkway Elementary School, sixth grade, "Bye-Bye Skittles"

— 3rd Place: Kavya Mudunuri, Young Women's Leadership Academy, eighth grade, How laundry detergents affect fireproof fabrics

Computational Biology

— 1st Place: Prem Patel, Carver Center, sixth grade, Effects of Bone Cancer

— 2nd Place: Andrea Perez, Carver Center, sixth grade, PANDAS Syndrome

— 3rd Place: Brynlie Harvey, Carver Center, sixth grade, Genetic Mutations

Earth Science, Environmental Science, and Environmental Engineering

— 1st Place: Dewi Manoppo, Young Women's Leadership Academy, seventh grade, The Effect of Different Biodegradable Materials on Heat

— 2nd Place: Sahana Saravanan, Carver Center, sixth grade, Bioremediation

— 3rd Place: Hamsini Vignesh, Young Women's Leadership Academy, eighth grade, The Effect of Carbon-Coated Seashells in Different Types of Water

Energy: Sustainable Materials and Design

— 1st Place: Pennelope Liendo, Young Women's Leadership Academy, seventh grade, The Measurement of Time fruits and vegetables could conduct electricity

— 2nd Place: Jozie Jones, Carver Center, sixth grade, Electric Cars

— 3rd Place: Jacob Barros, Carver Center, sixth grade, Solar Powered Car

Life Science and Microbiology

— 1st Place: Gage Ratliff, Carver Center, sixth grade, Water Chlorination

— 2nd Place: Ashley Nevarez, Bowie Middle School, eighth grade, The Effects of Various Drinks on Seed Development

— 3rd Place: Alexis Marsh, Young Women's Leadership Academy, eighth grade, Testing the Antibacterial Efficiency of Caffeine on Bacterial Growth

Materials Science

— 1st Place: Briley Minchew, Carver Center, sixth grade, Game Ball

— 2nd Place: Kecia Bajaj, Carver Center, sixth grade, Tragedy of the Titan

— 3rd Place: Diego BonBecerra, Fasken Middle School, sixth grade, Changing Size Marshmallow

Physics, Astronomy, and Mathematics

— 1st Place: David Nnana, Goddard Junior High School, eighth grade, Generation of Electricity from Piezoelectric Crystal using impact or collision force

— 2nd Place: Abigal Agdipa, Bowie Middle School, eighth grade, Detecting Deepfakes Voices

— 3rd Place: Olivia Bladen, Young Women's Leadership Academy, seventh grade, Determining what the height of a ramp should be for a marble to loop a loop

Plant Science

— 1st Place: Pavani Vignesh, Young Women's Leadership Academy, eighth grade, The effect of antioxidants on seed germination against free radicals

— 2nd Place: Cori McDowell, Carver Center, sixth grade, Liquid vs Dry Minerals

— 3rd Place: Ayah Bashir, Young Women's Leadership Academy, seventh grade, Determining if plants grow better with a store bought fertilizer or a natural fertilizer

Robotics, Engineering, and Engineering Technology

— 1st Place: Rylan Barnes, STEM Academy, seventh grade, Cargo Blimp Craft

— 2nd Place: Zion Alase, Carver Center 6th grade, Spark Gaps Affect Engines

— 3rd Place: Gio Requejo, Carver Center, 6th grade, Learning Robotic Arm

Systems Software

— 1st Place: Derek Cedeno, Carver Center, sixth grade, The Decision Engine

— 2nd Place: Jocelyn Johnson, Carver Center, sixth grade, What are Artificial Intelligence's Moral Thoughts

— 3rd Place: Fernando Yaraure Romero, Carver Center, sixth grade, Can AI Solve Cancer

Translational Medical Science

— 1st Place: Eva Estrada, Carver Center, sixth grade, Treatments for Alpha-Gal Syndrome

— 2nd Place: Arlet Rodriquez, Carver Center, sixth grade, Is the Zombie Apocalypse Real?

— 3rd Place: Jonny Cortez, Carver Center, sixth grade, Danger of Obesity

Biomedical, Biomedical Engineering and Translational Medical Science

— 1st Place: Elise Jones, Kamryn Kershaw, STEM Academy, 11th grade

— 2nd Place: Ava Flores, Amaya Gomez, Raven Martinez, Marfa High School, 10th grade

Molecular Biology and Computational Biology

— 1st Place: Garyth Jurado, Loretta Rivera, Marfa High School, 11th grade, Cellular

— 2nd Place: Messiah Licon, Ricardo Ramos, Marfa High school, 10th grade, Cellular

— 3rd Place: Francisco Rosas, Marfa High School, 11th grade, Cellular

Earth Science and Environmental Engineering

— 1st Place: Marisa Hernandez, Tenessa Hinojos, Marfa High School, 11th grade, Pond Life

— 2nd Place: Ismael Davila, Marfa High School, 10th grade, Solar Powered Water Desalination

Physics, Astronomy and Mathematics

— 1st Place: Evan Cave, Concho Valley Science Fair (Cave Homeschool) 9th grade, Ad Astral Testing Rocket Fin Configurations and Their Effect on Fight Stability

— 2nd Place: Darren Campos, Christopher Huerta, Ayven Pippen, Marfa High School, 10th grade, Starlight intensity with distance

Robotics, Engineering and Engineering Technology

— 1st Place: Piper Donaldson, Marfa High School, 10th grade, Interactive Robotic Companion for Children with Learning Disabilities: Ropanions