Science Group Full Year 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Science Group (LON:SAG) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£86.3m (up 6.3% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: UK£10.6m (up 10% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 12% (in line with FY 2021).

  • EPS: UK£0.23 (up from UK£0.22 in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Science Group Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 2.9%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 7.0%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 25% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 6.2% growth forecast for the Professional Services industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Professional Services industry.

The company's shares are down 4.2% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While earnings are important, another area to consider is the balance sheet. We have a graphic representation of Science Group's balance sheet and an in-depth analysis of the company's financial position.

