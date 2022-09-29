Science Hill man charged with distributing meth

Sep. 29—A Science Hill man has been charged along with a Lexington woman in connection with distributing methamphetamine throughout several counties.

Billy Letner, 57, was charged in federal court with Conspiracy to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Possession With Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.

His case is connected to that of Lexington resident Kaitlyn Allen, 20, who is also charged with Conspiracy to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.

Within the complaint, law enforcement officers stated that a confidential informant told them that Letner was selling meth, storing it at his primary residence in Science Hill.

That source also said they had bought quantities of meth every two to three days for more than two months from Letner at both his Science Hill and his Bronston residences.

In conducting surveillance on Letner's vehicle on July 31, law enforcement observed Letner traveling to a Lexington restaurant.

Video from that restaurant shows Letner and Allen's vehicles entering the same lot, remain stationary for some time, then both vehicles leaving within two minutes of each other.

According to the law enforcement's confidential source, Letner reportedly bought five pounds of meth during this time.

On August 9, surveillance being conducted on Allen showed her in her vehicle in the parking lot of a Lexington apartment complex. Letner was observed getting into the passenger seat of her vehicle, then exiting with a tan bag that Allen had brought with her.

After another instance of seeing Letner and Allen meet on August 25, Laurel County deputies and Kentucky State Police conducted a traffic stop on Letner in Mount Vernon.

A search of Letner's vehicle found 4 pounds of suspected meth.

On the same day, a search of Allen's residence turned up a "dresser drawer [with] an assortment of controlled substances to include individually wrapped plastic baggies containing suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin/fentanyl, suspected cocaine, blue pills suspected to contain fentanyl and a 9mm loaded semi-automatic handgun."

Both Letner and Allen have pleaded not guilty to the charges, and both are currently lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Their trial date has tentatively been set for December 5 in London.

Readers are reminded that charges are accusations only and that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

