Science Hill man gets 11 years in burglary, firearm case

Sep. 22—A Science Hill man was sentenced Thursday to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to burglar and firearm charges.

Joseph B. Gambrell, 40, originally had pleaded guilty to Theft by Unlawful Taking, second-degree Burglary, Theft of a Firearm and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.

Those charges came from two separate cases, and his deal with prosecutors was for a 10-year sentence.

However, when appearing in Pulaski Circuit Court this week, Gambrell pleaded guilty in an additional case — a second charge of Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.

The original case was investigated by the Somerset Police Department, and involved the theft of a chainsaw, air conditioner, pressure washer, hammer drill and toolkit. The total value of the items was estimated to be around $1,800.

That incident happened in August, 2020.

Then, in June 2021, Kentucky State Police investigated the report of an unknown male who had taken items from a houseboat at Lee's Ford Marina.

In that instance, the suspect took batteries, a Glock 26, clothing and hygiene items.

KSP found that Gambrell had attempted to sell the gun at a flea market.

The second handgun charge was leveled against Gambrell in June of this year.

