Science Hill man gets 5 years probation over 2018 wreck

Apr. 29—A Science Hill man has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation for his role in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred nearly three years ago.

Robert C. Godsey Jr., 54, pleaded guilty in March to one count of first-degree Wanton Endangerment and appeared for sentencing before Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker on April 22.

The charge stemmed from an accident that occurred back on August 14, 2018, at Light no. 13 on US 27. According to the citation at that time, Godsey had rear-ended another vehicle and kept going to push it out of the way. The driver continued up the highway until his vehicle became inoperable in front of the state highway department.

When Somerset Police Officer William Greer stopped, he reported in the citation that Godsey admitted to drinking, failed a field sobriety test and blew a .212 on the breathalyzer.

Godsey was arrested on multiple charges at the time of the accident but was ultimately indicted in October 2019 only on the wanton endangerment charge.

A probation order filed Tuesday indicates that Godsey will also pay restitution in regard to the accident. Should he find himself in further legal trouble during the five-year probation period, Godsey could face five years in prison.

Godsey's case is next scheduled to be reviewed on October 1.