Science journalist says earth is on "verge of another mass extinction"

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Grace Segers
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Elizabeth Kolbert, staff writer for the New Yorker and author of the book "The Sixth Extinction," which won the Pulitzer Prize, warns that the planet is "on the verge of another mass extinction" in large part due to climate change.

There have been five major mass extinctions in the last 500 million years, Kolbert explained to CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett in an interview for this week's episode of "The Takeout" podcast. The world is currently in a "moment of very elevated extinction rate," and if rates continue at this high level, the planet could face an event comparable to the extinction of the dinosaurs in the near future.

"We are on the verge of another major mass extinction, unless we change course dramatically," Kolbert said. "The question of how much we're responsible for it is pretty much 100%. We have no reason to believe we would be seeing these elevated extinction rates were it not for all the ways we are changing the planet faster than other species can evolve, to adapt to."

Kolbert has written a new book, "Under A White Sky," which was published in February. The book looks at some of the people who are trying to reverse the effects of climate change by intervening in nature.

One example she cites is the group of scientists in Australia trying to create "super coral" that can resist a hotter climate. There have recently been instances of mass coral bleaching due to climate change.

"This is happening more and more as our impacts become greater and greater and the consequences become larger and larger," Kolbert said about human intervention in the natural world. "We're increasingly faced with situations where the options aren't great."

Kolbert also noted that there are many benefits to the conditions that have exacerbated climate change, such as advancement in technology.

"It can be true that we as individuals and even that human society overall has benefited from technology, and it can also be true that there are many consequences that are dangerous," she said. Kolbert added that the solutions to reversing some of the damage to the planet are not "going to be perfect."

"We have to realize that there's a lot of damage that's been done that's kind of baked into this system," Kolbert said. "We can leave a serious problem for our kids or we can leave a disastrous problem for our kids."

For more of Major's conversation with Kolbert, download "The Takeout" podcast on Art19iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher. New episodes are available every Friday morning. Also, you can watch "The Takeout" on CBSN Friday at 5pm, 9pm, and 12am ET and Saturday at 1pm, 9pm, and 12am ET. For a full archive of "The Takeout" episodes, visit www.takeoutpodcast.com. And you can listen to "The Takeout" on select CBS News Radio affiliates (check your local listings).    Producers: Arden Farhi, Jamie Benson, Sara Cook and Eleanor WatsonCBSN Production: Eric Soussanin, Julia Boccagno and Grace SegersShow email: TakeoutPodcast@cbsnews.comTwitter: @TakeoutPodcastInstagram: @TakeoutPodcastFacebook: Facebook.com/TakeoutPodcast

Gunman who opened fire at Indianapolis FedEx facility likely used rifle, official says

Eight people killed, multiple injured in shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility

At least 8 killed at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

Recommended Stories

  • Most COVID-19 ICU patients in Brazil are now under 40 years old. Experts think the spread of a variant is to blame.

    A new COVID-19 variant found in the Brazilian Amazon is spreading faster and hitting more young people, one expert said.

  • Canada's main opposition party switches climate change policy, backs carbon pricing

    Canada's opposition Conservative Party on Thursday dropped its resistance to carbon pricing and adopted the fee on emissions and fuels as part of its own climate plan, a move that could put it at odds with some of its staunchest supporters. Climate change has proved a thorny issue for the Conservative Party under leader Erin O'Toole.

  • Clean crude? Oil firms use offsets to claim green barrels

    (Reuters) -In January, Occidental Petroleum announced it had accomplished something no oil company had done before: It sold a shipload of crude that it said was 100% carbon-neutral. While the two-million-barrel cargo to India was destined to produce more than a million tons of planet-warming carbon over its lifecycle, from well to tailpipe, the Texas-based driller said it had completely offset that impact by purchasing carbon credits under a U.N.-sponsored program called CORSIA. Carbon credits are financial instruments generated by projects that reduce or avert greenhouse-gas emissions such as mass tree plantings or solar power farms.

  • What caused mysterious Australian megafauna extinction? Not size, say scientists

    Wombat-like creatures as big as cars, six-foot tall birds and extra-long lizards once roamed the earth

  • Cheaper cellphone charges to weigh on BOJ's inflation forecast

    The Bank of Japan's new price forecast due later this month will likely come under significant downward pressure due to cuts in cellphone charges, sources said, adding to doubts about when it will achieve its elusive 2% inflation target. Such renewed weakness in prices would contrast with recent rises in U.S. inflation that is complicating the Federal Reserve's communication with financial markets, and add pressure on the BOJ to maintain its massive stimulus for years to come, analysts say. The impact of cellphone fee cuts, however, will be transitory and won't affect the BOJ's monetary policy or its view that an expected economic recovery will push up prices eventually, three sources familiar with its thinking said.

  • Africa's week in pictures: 9-15 April 2021

    A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent.

  • NASA is developing a plan to build an Arecibo-like telescope on the moon

    NASA researchers are plotting out how robots could build a radio telescope inside a moon crater. It would show the universe in new wavelengths.

  • Jimmy Lai among Hong Kong pro-democracy leaders sentenced to prison

    A Hong Kong court sentenced a group of the city's most prominent pro-democracy activists to up to 18 months in prison Friday for organizing a massive unauthorized protest in August 2019 that drew an estimated 1.7 million people, AP reports.Why it matters: Critics say the sentences send the message that even peaceful pro-democracy activism will be severely punished. They mark a continuation of Beijing's overhaul of Hong Kong's political structure, designed to crack down opposition to the Chinese Communist Party.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: Pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai, the 73-year-old founder of Hong Kong's Apple Daily tabloid and an open critic of the party, was arrested and charged with "colluding with foreign forces" in December 2020 under Hong Kong's new national security law imposed by Beijing earlier that year.His arrest drew condemnation from Western governments and international human rights groups.Lai and others were found guilty earlier in April of organizing and participating in two protests in 2019 that had been banned by police. The big picture: Lai was sentenced to a total of 14 months in prison and was given two additional charges, according to AP.Also among those sentenced was Martin Lee, an 82-year-old lawyer often referred to as Hong Kong’s “father of democracy,” who received 11 months in prison, according to the New York Times.Go deeper: With Hong Kong arrests, China outlaws democracy itselfLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'Whitest ever' paint reflects 98% of sunlight

    Researchers hope their "ultra-white" paint can save energy by reflecting sunlight from buildings.

  • SpaceX Crew Dragon cleared for launch

    The flight will mark the third piloted launch of SpaceX's futuristic astronaut ferry ship.

  • Why KUWTK fans are being shady about Tristan Thompson

    They weren't happy with last night's episode

  • Surge in violence rattles Haiti as poverty, fear deepens

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The attack was brazen, streamed live on the internet: Men carrying big guns walked into a Holy Thursday church service, grabbed the pastor and three parishioners and led them away in full view of cameras. For Haitians, it was a fearsome emblem of a wave of kidnappings and deaths that has victimized even impoverished people already already stung by years of violence in the streets. One of the church abductees, Steven Jérôme, spent the first night in the hands of his captors sitting on a chair afraid to close his eyes.

  • Ministry of Justice caught up in revolving door controversy over prisons boss who took job with jail firm

    The Ministry of Justice has been dragged into the lobbying scandal as it is revealed a former prisons procurement chief took a job with G4S to take charge of its private sector jail contracts. G4S hired Paul Kempster, the civil servant in charge of negotiating private contracts for government prisons, to run its then-troubled detention services division. Mr Kempster joined the outsourcing firm from the MoJ and oversaw the five prisons that G4S managed for the Government as well as two immigration removal centres and a secure training centre for young people - although these were subsequently transferred to Serco. He was head of custodial services contract management at Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service, the part of the Ministry of Justice which oversees prisons in England and Wales. As part of his role, he was responsible for awarding contracts to private firms including G4S, Serco and Sodexo to run prisons in the UK. However, he was required not to have any involvement in G4S business while he served his six month notice. Work to privatise British prisons began in the 1990s. The appointment was made in 2017 and Mr Kempster worked for 18 months for G4S before moving on to become chief operating officer at South Central Ambulance Service NHS foundation trust. At the time his G4S boss Jerry Petherick said: “Paul brings tremendous experience from more than two decades in leading and managing detention environments in the public sector and will be a huge asset to our established team.” Shadow Justice Secretary David Lammy said: “As the Greensill scandal shows, the Conservative Party's contracting and cronyism has brought sleaze back into the heart of government. “The Justice Secretary Robert Buckland must now urgently provide answers to reassure the public that all necessary safeguards and checks were undertaken and no rules were broken in the case of Paul Kempster." A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “Mr Kempster had no involvement in managing contracts between the prison service and G4S for six months after his departure, and none were awarded as a result of his new role after he left.” He added: “All procurement is subject to a robust process and decisions to award new contracts are made transparently and free from undue influence of any one individual.” As well as the five prisons of HMP Altcourse, HMP Oakwood, HMP Parc, Parc Young Offenders’ Institution and HMP Rye Hill, G4S previously held government contracts to run two immigration removal centres, Brook House and Tinsley House, both near Gatwick Airport. These are now run by Serco.

  • No admiral outfits: UK royals to eschew military uniforms for Philip's funeral

    Britain's senior royals will eschew tradition and wear morning suits rather than military uniforms for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip, in an attempt to prevent embarrassment for Princes Andrew and Harry. Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died aged 99 last week and his funeral - a ceremonial royal funeral rather than a state funeral - will be held entirely at Windsor Castle on Saturday. "Members of the royal family will be wearing morning coat with medals or day dress," a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

  • Appeals court upholds Canada-U.S. asylum-seeker agreement

    A Canadian appeals court on Thursday upheld a Canada-U.S. agreement to turn back asylum seekers, overturning a lower court ruling, siding with the federal government and setting up a possible Supreme Court showdown. The Canadian government had launched an appeal defending the agreement and, by association, U.S. immigration detention practices. Canada had argued the pact was necessary to manage its border with the United States.

  • CNN crew member collapses as Daunte Wright protesters pelt reporters with bottle and eggs

    ‘A bottle of water knocked you out? Hahahaha’

  • Justin Trudeau claims UK is facing ‘very serious’ third Covid wave amid Canada’s slow vaccine rollout

    Downing Street says UK’s case data ‘speaks for itself’ as infections continue to fall

  • U.S. says Manafort associate passed sensitive polling data to Russian intelligence

    The U.S. government has sanctioned Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian-Ukrainian political consultant indicted in the Mueller investigation in 2018, for carrying out election influence operations on behalf of Russian intelligence services.The big picture: The Senate Intelligence Committee's report on 2016 Russian election interference assessed that Kilimnik, who worked with former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort as a lobbyist for the pro-Russia president of Ukraine, is a Russian intelligence officer.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The investigation found that on numerous occasions, Manafort sought to pass sensitive internal polling data and campaign strategy to Kilimnik. The committee was unable to determine why or what Kilimnik did with that information, in part due to the pair's use of encrypted messaging apps.The committee did obtain "some information" suggesting Kilimnik "may have been connected" to Russia's hacking and leaking of Democratic emails. The section detailing these findings is largely redacted, however.The intrigue: The U.S. government stated for the first time Thursday that Kilimnik provided Russian intelligence "with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" during the 2016 election — filling a key link that had been left unanswered by both special counsel Robert Mueller and the Senate Intelligence Committee.The Treasury Department also noted that Kilimnik, who is wanted by the FBI on charges of obstruction of justice, sought to promote the false narrative that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election.He also sought to orchestrate a plan to return former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych to power, according to Treasury. Yanukovych fled to Russia in 2014 after being ousted in the Ukrainian Revolution.Go deeper: U.S. imposes sweeping sanctions targeting Russian economyMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • ‘We failed him’: Mayor voices sorrow as prosecutors admit 13-year-old Adam Toledo wasn’t holding gun

    ‘An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court’

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says