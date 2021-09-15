Take Science Learning Outside of the Classroom This School Year With MilliporeSigma's Curiosity Labs™ at Home Experiments

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- MilliporeSigma

Just in time for the back-to-school season, students can continue exploring their interest in science beyond the school day through the MilliporeSigma Curiosity Labs™ at Home science education program.

The MilliporeSigma Curiosity Labs™ at Home program is designed using hands-on science experiments and lessons from MilliporeSigma’s core science education efforts, including Curiosity Labs™ and the Curiosity Cube® mobile science lab. The series of educational science experiments can be completed easily at home with materials typically found around the house.

Explore the entire catalog of the MilliporeSigma Curiosity Labs™ at Home experiments and activities, including:

Your child will learn how to make a raisin bob up and down without touching it in this experiment.

Has your child ever wondered what causes copper coins to look dirty? Conduct this experiment to help them find out and learn how to make coins shiny again.

Can candy bars sink or float? Have your child make their own hypothesis and put it to the test by conducting this experiment.

How do scientists separate mixtures? Conduct this fun chromatography experiment to find out.

In this experiment, children will learn how to use science to make things move without touching them.

Cross linking has never been so much fun (you will understand once you complete the experiment). Your child will make a bouncy ball with materials found around the house.

Is your child interested in chemical reactions? Conduct this experiment to make an “elephant” sized reaction.

Chemical reactions and play doh? Conduct this experiment using supplies from your kitchen.

Is it possible for an egg to both float and sink? Conduct this experiment and your child will learn about density and how to make an egg float.

Has your child ever wondered what causes certain things to glow in the dark? They will find out by making their own slime in this experiment.

Your child will learn what makes silly putty so silly with this experiment.

What is more fun than moving and grooving with science? Conduct this experiment today.

What is oobleck? How can something be non-liquid and non-solid? Find out by conducting this experiment and creating a non-Newtonian fluid.

What makes a pendulum speed up and slow down? Test this experiment to learn how pendulums swing.

Conduct this experiment to learn about the magic of surface tension and how to make pepper and germs run away.

Did you know it is possible to inflate a balloon without using your lungs or an air pump? Conduct this experiment to find out how.

Use cabbage to test the acidity of different substances with this experiment.

Your child will learn how to make a rainbow with rain after conducting this experiment.

Has your child ever wondered what their fingerprint looks like? Conduct this fun experiment that will help them take a closer look at their unique fingerprints.

Your child will learn how to extract their own DNA by conducting this experiment.

Parents and teachers can also explore MilliporeSigma’s Curiosity Experiments booklet for additional instructions and resource lists for each science experiment and activity.

