The Science of Personal Space: Why We Need It and 5 Ways to Deal When People Ignore It

You know how uncomfortable you start to feel when a coworker hovers over you as she looks at something on your computer screen? Or how you start to back up and scan the room for an exit strategy when a friend of a friend gets too close as he talks to you at a party?

All of us cringe when someone invades our personal space. Heck, it can even feel icky when we watch it happen to someone else. (Case in point: touchy-feely politicians on both sides of the aisle.) But there’s a good reason things get awkward fast when someone busts through that buffer, says Michael Graziano, PhD, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at Princeton University and the author of The Spaces Between Us.

“Our unconscious understanding of personal space is not only a fundamental way we protect ourselves,” he says. “It’s also one of the dominant influences on us, shaping our interpersonal behavior and our judgment of others.” Once you understand how it works, you can be more aware of what’s actually happening when someone gets a little too close—and that can help you know how to respond.

Why the Brain Creates a Buffer

There’s a good chance that you think about personal space only when someone gets strangely close and it makes you squirm. Yet there are brain regions that are almost always sizing up the space around you: the parietal cortex (which processes sensory information) and the premotor cortex (which plays a role in generating movements). “These areas of the brain have neurons that fire to let you know if something or someone is getting too close, and you unconsciously respond by squinting, scrunching your shoulders up toward your ears, or moving out of harm’s way,” says Graziano. “I call them ‘bubble wrap’ neurons, and they align your vision, hearing, and sense of touch to build a multisensory map of space

The brain handles the space around us in two ways:

• It notices external landmarks, like the shape of a room or the locations of chairs around a table.

• It figures out where things or people are in relation to your body. For example, you can easily register that your coffee cup is to the right of your elbow, you know how to gauge where your fork is in relation to your mouth as you eat, and you understand when you’re standing next to a stranger versus a friend.

This spatial calculation helps us do simple things, like move through a room without bumping into objects. It also helps us navigate social interactions, such as knowing where to stand with respect to other people at a party. Having this unconscious sense of the space around the body helps us feel safe, says Graziano. And it turns out we crave that margin of safety for others too—in fact, those “bubble wrap” brain neurons also fire when we see someone else’s personal space invaded, he says: “You cringe because you’re simulating what it would be like if it was happening to you—and all the same brain mechanisms are activated.”

This ability to gauge the space around us is very important for survival, says Daphne Holt, MD, PhD, a psychiatrist and an associate professor at Harvard Medical School who studies personal space. Her research shows that the parietal and premotor cortexes become more active when something or someone is moving toward the body than when it’s moving away. “Having an awareness of objects that are near or approaching us, possibly about to hit us or harm us in some way, lets us generate a defensive response, like blocking the object or running away from an impending threat,” she says.

Of course, our survival depends on other things as well. Eating, nurturing and social interactions, and sex are hugely important to our well-being—and we wouldn’t know how to do them if we weren’t able to closely monitor and continuously adjust the amount

