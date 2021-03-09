Science Says Eating Two Servings of Fish Each Week Can Help Lower Risk of Cardiovascular D

A recent study says eating fish eachweek is a smart diet choice, especiallyif you're at risk for cardiovascular disease.The reason? Because fish is loadedwith beneficial omega-3 fatty acids.The team of researchers monitoredabout 192,000 people over thecourse of four studies.They noted that people who ate oily fishrich in omega-3 just twice every week hadtheir risks of heart attack or stroke lessened.In addition, previous research onlyhighlighted information from NorthAmerica, Europe, China, and Japan.This is by far the most diversestudy of fish intake and healthoutcomes in the world, Dr. Salim Yusuf, Study Co-Leader

Recommended Stories

  • Zayn Calls Out Recording Academy: 'F*ck the Grammys'

    R&B mainstay Zayn fired at the Grammys on Twitter, saying that "unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations."

  • This Brand-New Drama Is the #2 Movie on Netflix (& It’ll Have You on the Edge of Your Seat)

    Netflix’s official synopsis reads, “Transferred home after a traumatizing combat mission, a highly trained French soldier uses her lethal skills to hunt down the man who hurt her sister.”And critics seem to...

  • Japan COVID-19 inoculations off to snail pace start due to vaccine, syringe shortages

    Japan's COVID-19 inoculation campaign is moving at a glacial pace, hampered by a lack of supply and a shortage of specialty syringes that underscore the enormous challenge it faces in its aim to vaccinate every adult by the year's end. At the current rate, it would take 126 years to vaccinate Japan's population of 126 million. By contrast, South Korea, which began its vaccinations a week later than Japan, had administered nearly seven times more shots as of Sunday.

  • Here's What Eating the Same Thing Day After Day Does to Your Body

    Stuck in an eating rut during the pandemic? Here's why dietary microrotation is so important.

  • The Mediterranean diet doesn't just help you lose weight - everyone around you gets healthier too

    The Spanish researchers said the "halo effect" of healthy eating seems to spread through the entire household when people cook and eat meals together.

  • Why Do You Keep Waking Up with a Migraine?

    We asked the experts to explain why it happens, and how you can treat it.

  • Land Rover Is Probably Building a Hardcore Off-Roading Version of the Defender V8

    A Defender designed to take on Raptors and TRXs? We're in.

  • Bake These Sesame & Chocolate Chunk Cookies Right Now

    Courtesy Paola Velez and Jen ChasePaola Velez loves cookies. The acclaimed pastry chef even goes so far as to say that “cookies in American culture are underrated.”“We don’t think of them as this perfect vessel to build in—we think of them as like a throwaway item,” says Velez. So when she created her burnt tahini cookie for Washington, D.C., restaurant Maydan, she started by thinking about classic chocolate chip and peanut butter cookies. Then, she made her recipe even better.Warm Up With This Creamy Pumpkin & Butternut Squash SoupMake the Meatball Sliders That Conquered New York“I think it’s probably one of my best cookies that I’ve made—and I don’t brag on my desserts,” says Velez, a 2020 James Beard Rising Star Pastry Chef nominee. “I try to love all my children equally.”She spent five months perfecting her cookie, which uses toasted tahini (sesame paste) rather than peanut butter to make them “stand apart” and fit seamlessly with the restaurant’s Middle Eastern menu. Ever since, she finds herself craving these cookies, which “nail exactly the right consistency” between crispy and gooey.Velez began at Maydan as the executive pastry chef a few months after being furloughed from her post as pastry chef at D.C.’s renowned Kith/Kin, which shut down when the pandemic hit in March, 2020. In the past year, she also took on the same position at Compass Rose and created the connected Eat La Bodega Bakery, which is a homage to her Dominican heritage and her Bronx roots.In addition, last June, she co-founded Bakers Against Racism, an international initiative that encourages people to bake, sell their goods and donate the proceeds to social justice causes—dubbed “unofficially, the world’s largest bake sale.” So far, its legions of home bakers have raised more than $2 million.Velez set out to make her burnt tahini cookies packed with intense umami flavor. The resulting baked good combines tahini and espresso with brown butter and chocolate chunks. Then right before baking, it’s covered in sesame seeds.“With this cookie you’re thinking about all these different layers—you’re thinking about the milk chocolate, you’re thinking about that bright tahini, you’re thinking about the toasted sesame seeds that it’s rolled in for the added crunch,” she says. “You’re thinking about all these little aspects of how it’s crunchy on the outside, chewy on the inside, and if you taste one of those little pieces of milk chocolate that are on the bottom edge of the cookie, it’s like these caramel notes. It’s so interesting. Every bite, you’re focused on another aspect of the cookie.”Read on for her recipe and a few tips for making her signature burnt tahini cookies.THE BURNT TAHINI & BROWN BUTTERThe key to the peanut butter-like taste of this cookie is a modest two tablespoons of tahini. While that may not seem like much, Velez figured out how to maximize its flavor by “burning” it on the stove before adding it to the batter.To achieve this effect, Velez starts off by adding the tahini to a pan and then turning the heat to high. It’s important that you keep a close eye on it, so it doesn’t actually burn—you want to brown the tahini to impart a toasted, not charred, flavor. “It’ll look like it’s separating because the oil is separating, but what’s happening is that the tahini pulp is falling to the bottom,” she says. You’ll start to see some sort of bubbling action, then you’ll see it kind of tighten up and turn this golden tan color.”At this point your brown butter should already be ready to go, and you’ll immediately combine the two, so that the butter can provide viscosity to the toasted tahini paste. Then, you can proceed with creaming the butter and tahini with white and brown sugar, eggs and vanilla bean paste (a viscous version of vanilla extract).While tahini is a great option for those with nut allergies, Velez says that the recipe will also work well with nut butters of almost any variety—almond, cashew, sunflower and more. Try it first without toasting the butter, though, to get a feel for how it will act in the recipe. “It’ll give it a very different feel and experience,” says Velez.THE COFFEE & CHOCOLATEAfter creaming the tahini butter, sugar and eggs together, you’ll mix in the dry ingredients. This includes the standard flour, salt and baking powder, but Velez also adds three tablespoons of powdered instant espresso for some background interest—and because it’s a natural pairing with the heaps of chopped chocolate chunks that are mixed in next. Velez recommends going for a good quality milk chocolate that adds cacao richness and sweetness to the cookie. She’ll typically use Valrhona Jivara (40-percent cacao) or Bahibé (46-percent cacao) as they offer balance to the nutty tahini, fatty butter and bitter espresso.“If you just go to the grocery store and buy milk chocolate chips, that sweetness from the milk chocolate chips might not be the right level of sweetness—but the average home baker wouldn’t typically know that,” says Velez. “In Spanish, there’s this word that is called empalagar, which means to overwhelm your palate with sweetness—and this cookie doesn’t do that. It has elements that reset your palate, so that it tastes like the first bite every single time.”While she typically goes for sweeter milk chocolate, she says that dark chocolate is, of course, a perfectly acceptable substitute. “I think a lot of people are very scared of baking because they think it’s, like, rules, right?” she says. “But I think there’s a lot of forgiveness in baking. A lot of the greatest recipes that I’ve been able to make happen because I ran out of certain ingredients.”THE PROCESSThough this cookie recipe is fairly straightforward, Velez says there are a couple of things to keep in mind. First off, use a scale to measure your ingredients if you have one. “I think that a lot of Americans should have more scales in their house to bake,” she says. “My scoop of flour could be vastly different than your scoop of flour. I might be really strong and might be like, ah, here’s like this 140 gram scoop of flour, and you’re like, ‘Oh, no, my scoop is 120 grams.’ It makes a big difference.”You’ll also want to avoid chilling or freezing this cookie dough. “Scoop it, roll it and bake it straight,” says Velez. “It bakes very differently if you were to refrigerate it or freeze it. Usually I bake everything from frozen, but this cookie hates the freezer.”THE CRUNCHThe texture of these cookies is one of their greatest features. However, if you do decide to sub in some sort of nut butter for the tahini paste, pair the outer crunchy layer with whatever nut butter you do use, like almond butter with chopped almonds.“It’s all about seeing how far you can push the boundaries of a recipe,” says Velez. “You never know how my recipe might turn into your family recipe.”Burnt Tahini CookiesCreated by Paola Velez INGREDIENTS2.75 cups (350 grams) All-purpose flour1 tsp Kosher salt3 Tbsp Instant espresso coffee.5 tsp Baking powder2 Tbsp Burnt tahini paste (*instructions below)2 Eggs2 tsp Vanilla bean paste1 cup (227 grams) Unsalted butter, for browning.5 cup (100 grams) Granulated sugar1 cup (200 grams) Light brown sugar2.25 cups (283 grams) Chopped milk chocolateSesame seedsDIRECTIONSPreheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.To brown the butter, place it in a small saucepan over medium heat. Allow it to melt thoroughly, whisking frequently. The butter will begin to foam and you’ll notice brown specks forming at the bottom of the pan. Once it starts to give off nutty aromas, remove it from the heat and pour it into a bowl to prevent it from burning.To make the burnt tahini, heat it up on a nonstick pan over high heat until your mixture turns a golden-brown color. Add it to your brown butter, and stir together.In a bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, instant coffee and baking powder.Use a mixer with a paddle attachment to mix your burnt tahini butter, granulated sugar and light brown sugar at medium speed until fully incorporated. Scrape down the bowl, then mix on high speed, 3 to 4 minutes.Add the eggs one at a time, mixing completely between additions, and scraping down the bowl as needed. Add your vanilla bean paste and mix until incorporated.Add the flour mixture and mix on low speed until just incorporated, with no visible flour in the bowl. Do not over mix. Then add your chocolate and mix until incorporated.Shape the dough into balls using a small cookie scoop. Roll in sesame seeds.Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 9 to 10 minutes.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • FDA authorizes new T-cell test that could be game changer for COVID-19 long haulers

    This could be a game changer for some coronavirus "long haulers" and for people who have not yet gotten a clear answer on whether they were previously infected with the virus. Launched by biotech company Adaptive, in collaboration with Microsoft, the "T-Detect" COVID-19 test looks for the unique signals of the virus through T-cells, which can "remember" prior infections. T-cells are essentially the immune system's front-line "foot soldiers," Adaptive CMO Lance Baldo told ABC News.

  • Matted Dog Abandoned in Crate Is Rescued and Given Major Makeover to Prepare for Adoption

    The Arizona Humane Society treated Theodora to a bubble bath and a gentle grooming to help her recover from the neglect she experienced.

  • Alaska becomes 1st US state to open vaccines to nearly all

    Alaska has become the first state to drop eligibility requirements for COVID-19 vaccines and allow anyone 16 or older who lives or works in the state to get a vaccine, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Tuesday. Dunleavy made the announcement after his own bout with COVID-19, which he described as an inconvenience and said underscored his own desire to be vaccinated.

  • EV Brutal Sell-Off Presets A 'Buckle The Seat Belts' Buy Opportunity, Says Wedbush

    The brutal sell-off in EV stocks like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) is a “buckle the seat belts” buy opportunity, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. The analyst noted that the white knuckles across the sector had been focused on Chinese EV players like Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), Nio, and Li Auto, Inc (NASDAQ: LI) along with battery plays such as QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS). The Party’s On: Ives said in a note on Friday that the “EV party is just beginning” in a response to a question from investors who want to know if the rally in EV stocks is over. “Our answer is emphatically that the EV party and transformation is just beginning as this industry is on the cusp of a $5 trillion market opportunity over the next decade.” See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock Ives pointed out that EV penetration is only 3% today on a worldwide basis and he believes it is going to reach 10% by 2025 with “a green tidal wave on the horizon.” Massive Buying Opportunity: The recent sell-off in EV stocks is a “massive buying opportunity” to own both Chinese EV players as well as pack leader Tesla, as per Ives. “While the stocks and the EV space is clearly going through a digestion period, we view this as a short-term pullback in a multi-year upward rally.” A Bigger Landscape: The analyst said that the EV landscape is bigger than just automakers. Over the next years, Wall Street can expect an “enormous ecosystem” of EV battery players, green-driven EV recycle pure plays, and supercharger infrastructure vendors. Biden-driven Green Wave: Ives said that there are many pure-play and innovative EV players on both the commercial and consumer front ready to take advantage of the domestic wave in EVs driven by the Biden administration’s policies. He expects tax credits and incentives surrounding EVs to ramp up significantly in the coming months. Big Players Diving Deep: General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY), and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) are all “jumping into the deep end of the pool on EVs,” as per Ives. This is a testament to the pent-up demand globally around EV technology. Ives specifically pointed out to Volkswagen which said on Friday that 70% of its European sales will be EVs by 2030, which is double its previous target of 35%. Related Link: Tesla Should Sell Its Bitcoin and Buy Back Shares To Create 'Positive Momentum,' Says Analyst Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Enjin Coin Is Trading 39% Higher Today'Morons,' Banksy's Art Work Burned In Real Life, Sells For 4,000 As A Non-Fungible Token© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • US plans 'a mix of actions' against Russia over SolarWinds cyberattack

    The government will reportedly start carrying those out within the next three weeks.

  • I turned corn into 'ribs' using the popular TikTok recipe, and it was a delicious nightmare to make

    I made plant-based corn "ribs" using the unique, popular air-fryer recipe from TikTok, and they were delicious but pretty annoying to prepare.

  • Xinjiang firms seek damages from foreign researcher over forced labour reports: media

    The official news outlet of the Communist Party of China's Xinjiang region said unidentified companies from the area have filed a domestic civil lawsuit seeking unspecified compensation from a U.S.-based human rights researcher whose reports alleged forced labour is used in the region's cotton industry. The companies said researcher Adrian Zenz's reports were untrue, damaged the reputation of the industry and led to economic losses after the United States banned cotton imports from Xinjiang, according to a report on by the Xinjiang Communist Party website on Monday evening.

  • Germany is main target of Russian disinformation, EU says

    Germany is the top target of Russian disinformation campaigns in the European Union, a report said on Tuesday, as ties between Moscow and the West hit new lows over the poisoning and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The EU's disinformation watchdog, which is run by the bloc's External Action Service, said in the report it had documented 700 cases of deliberately fake or misleading reporting that aimed to spread disinformation about Germany since launching a tracking database in late 2015.

  • Is it OK to exercise before or after COVID vaccination? Here’s what experts say

    “A rest day is not a wasted day when it comes to fitness and overall well-being.”

  • He said, she said: AP writers predict 2021 Grammy winners

    Associated Press Music Writers Mesfin Fekadu and Kristin M. Hall dissect the best of an extremely unpredictable year in music. FEKADU: Congratulations Taylor Swift, you will make history and become the first female artist to have three albums win album of the year at the Grammy Awards.

  • How Democrats' COVID-19 relief bill will affect Americans across income brackets, in one chart

    The Tax Policy Center broke down how the Democrats COVID-19 relief bill, which will likely be signed into law this week by President Biden, will affect Americans across income brackets in one easy-to-read chart on Monday. In its analysis, TPC compared the American Rescue Plan's expected tax relief to that of the 2017 Republican-led Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which also passed through the Senate along party lines with a simple majority vote thanks to a procedural tool called budget reconciliation. This time around, the vast majority — nearly 70 percent — of the tax benefits from the ARP will go to low- and moderate-income households, which includes those making $91,000 per year or less. Nearly half of the TCJA cuts, on the other hand, went to the top 5 percent of earners, which that year included those who made more than $308,000. Distribution of tax changes in the American Rescue Plan Act vs. the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, via @howard_gleckman https://t.co/B2XVhUpvhc pic.twitter.com/YY9a7OZQ9i — Tax Policy Center (@TaxPolicyCenter) March 8, 2021 Overall, the ARP's $3,000 average tax benefit is almost double the average tax cut from the TCJA, in large part because of the next round of stimulus checks that will be sent directly to individuals, which the TPC analysis says will trim household taxes by about $2,300. Read the rest of the analysis here. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyFor some reason, Prince Charles picked today for a photo-op with Black health-care workersHouse to vote Wednesday morning on $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package

  • Oprah’s Meghan-Harry Interview Was Just 1.4 Million Viewers Shy of Princess Diana’s 1995 Bombshell

    Oprah Winfrey’s Sunday CBS interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry drew a heck of a TV audience. It just wasn’t enough to match watch Harry’s mum got on ABC’s “20/20” way back in 1995. But it came close. With Nielsen’s final Live + Same Day numbers now in (the TV ratings currency company takes about one day from reporting its “fast affiliate” numbers, which are generally reliable for telecasts that are not live coast to coast, to sharing its final night-of data) the Oprah interview scored 17.813 million total viewers. Even before adjusting up a bit from Monday’s preliminary data, “Oprah With Meghan and Harry” attracted the largest primetime audience for any entertainment special since the Oscars on Feb. 9, 2020. Also Read: Meghan Markle's Palace Team Did Shoot Down False Stories, Daily Mail Royals Editor Says Back on Nov. 24, 1995, the “20/20” Princess Diana interview with BBC correspondent Martin Bashir drew 19.208 million total viewers for ABC. That’s 1.395 million more than Sunday’s sitdown. It’s important to note that these two generation-spanning interviews existed in completely different TV landscapes. Television viewing is far more fragmented these days. Back in Di’s day, there were no DVRs (we did...Read original story Oprah’s Meghan-Harry Interview Was Just 1.4 Million Viewers Shy of Princess Diana’s 1995 Bombshell At TheWrap