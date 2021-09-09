Science Says the Fatty Acids in Omega-3 Supplements Can Stabilize Alzheimer's Patients' Memories
This new research further proves the beneficial effects omega-3s have on brain health.
This new research further proves the beneficial effects omega-3s have on brain health.
Before you tuck in for the night, you may want to rethink your sleepwear style.
College football is back, but experts worry that could fuel the ongoing Covid pandemic.
Everything you need to know about this fan favorite.
Megan Alexandra Blankenbiller said in her final TikTok video: "Because hopefully, if you get it, then you won't end up in the hospital like me, okay?"
“I think we need to be prudent and say it’s time to let children be children, delta is going to spread, we cannot stop it,” controversial Dr. Ryan Cole told the school’s board.
And the perk occurred after just one dose.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Courtesy Kady ShellHer mother tells people that 6-year-old Hattie Shell and her 8-year-old sister, Hazel, are “dirt balls with glitter on it.”“Hattie loves to have her nails done and loves to have her outfits match, but then she’s going to go outside and climb a tree or carry a chicken around,” Kady Shell says of her younger daughter. “She has about 25 chickens at home. She carries them around like footballs… She has them in the house.”Of the older gi
Shelley Lynn Thornton, now 51, is the daughter of Norma McCorvey, who was Jane Roe in the landmark Supreme Court case that secured the legal right to abortion
Comedian Fuquan Johnson died in Los Angeles after taking fentanyl-laced cocaine. Similar overdoses have been reported from New York to Nebraska.
The bottom line is that if anything strange or unusual is happening with your health, or the health of someone you love, take it seriously.
"This is a case about fraud, about lying and cheating to get money," prosecutors said in their opening arguments.
A third dose of the coronavirus vaccine could cause symptoms on par with previous shots. Here's what to expect.
She does a mix of dancing, SoulCycle, CorePower Yoga, and strength training.
HCA Healthcare is not yet mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for its doctors, nurses and other staff, CFO Bill Rutherford said during the Morgan Stanley health care conference Thursday.Why it matters: HCA is one of the largest health systems in the country with 275,000 employees and 187 hospitals, many of which are in coronavirus hot spots. Health care trade groups have urged health care employers to mandate the vaccines due to the spread of the Delta variant.Get market news worthy of your time with
“Now that I’ve gotten my health and weight in order, running and exercise is more fun than ever.”
Women bear the consequences of pregnancy, but in Texas the law limiting their reproductive freedom comes from men. This is a travesty.
Hot flashes, night sweats and restless legs? Menopause and its hormonal changes can harm sleep. Here's how to make the most of every night.
Florida on Wednesday reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 13,774 more COVID-19 cases, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.
Pfizer's mRNA dose is far lower than Moderna's. Scientists speculate that this could explain why Moderna's shot produced more antibodies in studies.
From infra-red saunas to ice baths, sports stars have many unusual ways of staying in peak shape. This week, Poland striker Robert Lewandowski added to the list by revealing the quirky way he keeps trim: eating a chocolate brownie before his main meal.